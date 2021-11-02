ByeElections2021: Election Fee gave strict directions – simply take the certificates, cannot have fun after victory

ByeElections2021: Counting of votes for the by-elections held in 3 and 29 meeting seats of Lok Sabha for quite a lot of states/union territories is happening from 8 am these days. The Election Fee has given strict directions that victory processions don’t seem to be allowed after the counting of votes and the successful applicants themselves or their approved representatives can download the certificates of election from the involved Returning Officer. No more than 2 individuals are allowed to accompany the consultant.Additionally Learn – Through-Election Outcome LIVE Replace: Counting continues for 3 Lok Sabha-29 meeting seats, know who’s forward and who’s in the back of

No victory procession after counting permissible. No more than 2 individuals allowed to accompany the successful candidate or his/her authorized consultant receives certification of election from Returning Officer involved: EC Counting underway for by-polls to quite a lot of states/UTs. percent.twitter.com/DECzcT5Amq – ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

Allow us to tell that there are 3 Lok Sabha seats in 14 states of the rustic, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) and Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) and Assam (5), West Bengal (4), 29 meeting constituencies in Himachal Pradesh (3), Madhya Pradesh (3), Meghalaya (3), Rajasthan (two), Karnataka (two), Bihar (two) and Andhra Pradesh (one), Haryana (one), Maharashtra (one), Mizoram (one) and Telangana (one) Other people had solid their votes on 30 October.

Allow us to inform you that the counting of votes for the polling for the entire seats is happening. Applicants of various events are claiming their victory. Now after the outcome, you’re going to know who has the facility.