Byju’s will give Rs 2 crore to Neeraj Chopra and Rs 1 crore each and every to different medal profitable gamers

Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia, Tokyo Olympics, India, Byjus, New Delhi: India’s big name javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who gained gold medal in Tokyo Olympics, an organization will give two crore rupees and different gamers one crore rupees each and every. It’s Byjus, an edtech corporate (offering on-line lessons) that has made this announcement. Byju’s on Sunday introduced a money prize of Rs 2 crore to sportsperson Neeraj Chopra for profitable the gold medal on the Tokyo Olympics. Along side this, the startup additionally introduced a prize of Rs 1 crore each and every for different Indian sportspersons who gained medals in Tokyo.Additionally Learn – Tokyo Olympics 2020: CSK may also rain cash on Neeraj Chopra, such a lot of crores can be to be had with the workforce’s particular jersey

Going ahead to inspire sportspersons within the box of sports activities, the corporate has given Rs 2 crore each and every to Neeraj Chopra and one each and every for Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu and Bajrang Punia, the discharge mentioned right here. Has introduced to offer Rs. Additionally Learn – COVID-19 Circumstances Replace: 39,070 new circumstances of corona got here within the nation, lively sufferers lowered

Corporate founder and CEO Byju Ravindran mentioned, “Sports activities performs the most important position in country development and it’s time we have fun our Olympic heroes on a daily basis as an alternative of as soon as in 4 years.” Additionally Learn – Tokyo Olympics 2020: Neeraj Chopra mentioned – I knew I had gained gold, attempted to set an Olympic report within the closing throw

Neeraj had gained the gold medal within the ultimate of the Olympic javelin throw match on Saturday with a throw of 87.58m in his 2nd strive. That is India’s first Olympic medal in athletics in additional than 100 years. His victory took India’s medal tally to seven, which is India’s highest efficiency in those video games.