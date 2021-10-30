Bypolls These days: Balloting will probably be hung on 3 Lok Sabha and 29 meeting seats in 14 states nowadays, know complete main points…

Bypolls These days: Balloting is to be hung on 29 meeting seats and 3 Lok Sabha seats in 14 states of the rustic nowadays. Balloting will get started from 8 am. Of the 29 meeting seats, 4 are in West Bengal, 5 in Assam, 3 every in Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh, two every in Bihar, Rajasthan and Karnataka, one every in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Telangana, Mizoram. However vote casting is to be held and votes will probably be forged in 3 Lok Sabha seats – Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Mandi (Himachal Pradesh), Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) nowadays. In view of Corona, vital steps were taken for vote casting.Additionally Learn – Bihar Bypolls 2021: The day prior to this Nitish had stated – he’s going to shoot, Lalu’s solution – will kill you, will die

Balloting will probably be held in Raigaon, Jobat, Prithvipur meeting seats together with Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh. Khandwa seat fell vacant after the demise of BJP MP Nandkumar Singh Chouhan.

Jobat seat was once gained by means of Congress candidate Kalavati Bhuria within the 2018 meeting elections, who died because of corona an infection and vote casting is being held in this vacant seat nowadays. BJP has nominated Sulochana Rawat from right here, whilst Congress has declared sturdy chief Mahesh Patel as its candidate.

Balloting could also be going to be held in Raigaon meeting seat, Prithvipur meeting seat nowadays. Prithvipur seat had fallen vacant because of the demise of Brijendra Singh Rathore a couple of months again.

JDU vs RJD in Bihar

The status of the events is at stake referring to Tarapur and Kusheshwarsthan within the by-elections being hung on two meeting seats of Bihar. Lalu Prasad Yadav’s direct impact could also be visual in those seats of the by-election as he himself has been concerned within the marketing campaign. JDU had gained each those seats, however the MLAs of each the areas died. On account of this those seats turned into vacant.

On this by-election, NDA has nominated JDU chief from Tarapur and Rajiv Kumar Singh from Kushwaha caste, whilst RJD has declared Arun Sao as its candidate. Congress has fielded Rajesh Mishra and LJP (Ram Vilas Paswan) has fielded Chandan Kumar. In Tarapur, an instantaneous festival is being observed between JDU and RJD.

So proper there. JDU has fielded Aman Bhushan, son of past due chief and previous MLA Shashibhushan Hazari, from Bihar’s Kusheshwarsthan and right here RJD has given price tag to Ganesh Bharti, who belongs to Musahar caste. Congress has fielded Athirek Kumar and LJP (Ram Vilas) has fielded Anju Devi. The contest right here goes to be fierce.

Balloting will probably be held in two seats in Rajasthan

By means of-elections are being held within the Vallabhnagar and Dhariyavad meeting seats of Rajasthan. This is BJP vs Congress.

Balloting will probably be held for 4 meeting seats in West Bengal

By means of-elections are to be hung on 4 meeting seats in West Bengal nowadays. Amongst those, vote casting will probably be held nowadays for the by-elections in Gosaba, Khardaha, Dinhata, Shantipur. In truth, after the demise of TMC MLAs, by-elections are to be held in Khardaha and Gosaba, whilst BJP MP Nisith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar contested from Dinhata and Shantipur meeting seats and gained. And then either one of them had resigned as MLAs at the orders of the BJP top command, because of which elections are being hung on those seats.