Bypolls to be held in 4 vacant seats in UP, Samajwadi Party declared candidates

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party has announced the names of four candidates for the assembly by-elections in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. By-elections are going to be held in 7 seats in the state. Lucky Yadav has been fielded from Malhani seat of Jaunpur, the SP occupied. This seat was vacant after the death of former cabinet minister Parasnath Yadav. Syed Javed Abbas will be the party's candidate from Naogawan Sadat seat of Amroha.

This seat has been vacated by the late cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan. Inderjit Kori has been fielded from the party from Ghatampur assembly seat in Kanpur. This seat is vacant after the death of Cabinet Minister Kamalrani Corey. Maharaj Singh will be the candidate of Dhangar Party from Tundla in Firozabad. Here MLA SP Singh Baghel has now become an MP.

It is to be known that out of the 7 seats in the state where the by-elections are being held, only Malhani seat was in the possession of the SP. The SP has tried to save his legacy by putting his son in the election field. Now, everyone's eyes are on whom the BJP will announce its candidate. SP candidate Maulana Javed Abdi, who defeated BJP candidate Chetan Chauhan by 20,000 votes in the election, has also declared his candidate in the by-election.