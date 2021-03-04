Wed. March. 3

Byron Allen Acquires Civil Rights-Era Biography ‘From Selma to Sorrow’ For Movie

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group function movie division, Leisure Studios Movement Photos, has introduced it has acquired international media rights to the critically-acclaimed historic biography “From Selma To Sorrow: The Life And Dying Of Viola Liuzzo.”

“From Selma To Sorrow: The Life And Dying Of Viola Liuzzo” is written by writer and historian Mary Stanton (“Journey Towards Justice”) and traces the life story of Viola Liuzzo — a white housewife, part-time school scholar, and mom of 5 youngsters — whose ardour for the civil rights motion led to her brutal homicide by the Ku Klux Klan instantly following her participation within the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches of 1965.

Tina Andrews wrote the screenplay, primarily based on the biography “From Selma to Sorrow.” Andrews’ credit embrace writing and co-executive producing the 2 acclaimed miniseries “Jackie Bouvier Kennedy Onassis” and “Sally Hemings: An American Scandal.”

Liuzzo’s story shall be instructed by the eyes of her perfect pal, Sarah Evans, an African American girl who launched her to the civil rights motion and raised Viola’s 5 youngsters after her premature demise.

“Our ardour for Viola Liuzzo’s story is unwavering,” mentioned Carolyn Of us, Govt Producer with Allen Media Group. “We at Leisure Studios Movement Photos are dedicated to presenting Liuzzo’s extraordinary acts of braveness and her impactful contribution to the civil rights motion and our historical past. Viola Liuzzo is not going to be a forgotten hero.”

The worldwide media rights for “From Selma To Sorrow” have been acquired by Carolyn Of us, senior govt and Govt Producer of Allen Media Group/Leisure Studios movie and tv content material. Of us will serve with Allen Media Group Founder/Chairman/CEO Byron Allen as each Producer and Govt Producer of the “From Selma To Sorrow” movement image.

Casting and manufacturing is scheduled to start in 2021.

(pictured: Carolyn Of us and Tina Andrews)

Leonardo da Vinci’s The Final Supper Comes to Life in Armondo Linus Acosta’s ‘The Final Supper: The Dwelling Tableau’

Director Armondo Linus Acosta has introduced collectively Academy Award-winning cinematographer Vittorio Storaro, manufacturing designer Dante Ferretti and set decorator Francesca Lo Schiavo for “The Dwelling Tableau,” a cinematic expertise primarily based on Leonardo Da Vinci’s The Final Supper.

“The Dwelling Tableau” was created within the model of a tableau vivant, French for “dwelling image”, which historically is a theatrically lit static scene containing actors in costume, fastidiously posed with props and surroundings.

The nine-minute video tableau vivant is ready to be launched worldwide timed to Palm Sunday and the week main up to Easter Sunday on streaming platforms worldwide.

“I’ve cherished and studied Leonardo since I used to be a small boy and at all times related his thoughts, his genius with the mechanism of a clock, as a result of Leonardo just isn’t in a single time, he’s all the time,” mentioned Ferretti. “This venture was an honor for me, and the primary time Francesca and I had the pleasure to work on a movie with Vittorio. The result’s probably the most life-like recreation on movie I’ve ever been part of.”

Atlas Distribution Firm Has Distribution Rights to ‘Darkish State’

Atlas Distribution Firm has acquired the Lucca Movies in affiliation with Artistic Companions Worldwide & Understand Studios thriller “Darkish State,” from author/director Tracy Lucca (“The Finders”) which is able to open theatrically on March 19.

The movie will launch throughout North America on all TVOD/digital platforms on Might 4.

“Darkish State” stars Constantine Maroulis, Nicholas Baroudi, Katie Stahl, Melissa Connell, Greg Wooden, Antoni Corone, Jared Delaney, Kim Carson, Ariana Ballerini and marks the function movie debut of Okay. O’ Rourke.

The movie is written and directed by Tracy Lucca; produced by Tracy Lucca, Michel Gray, and Mark Riccadonna; govt produced by Dino F. Petrongolo, Tracy Lucca and Lynne Lucca; director of images Steven Michael; manufacturing designer Jay Weber; costume designer Meg Timney; and edited by Justin Aquilar.

Michel Gray of Understand Studios negotiated on behalf of the filmmaking staff straight with Harmon Kaslow, on behalf of Atlas Distribution Firm.