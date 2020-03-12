Byron Allen Makes Acquisition Offer for Tegna Station Group

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group has made an all-cash provide for Tegna, the station group that has attracted no less than two different bids in the course of the previous week.

Allen is believed to have provided $20 a share for Tegna in a bid that values the corporate at $8.5 billion, together with greater than $four billion of Tegna debt. That’s within the vary of gives that had been submitted by Atlanta-based Grey Tv and personal fairness large Apollo World Administration. Grey’s provide contains money and inventory, which is much less enticing at a time of maximum volatility within the equities markets.

A consultant for Allen couldn’t be reached for remark late Wednesday. A Tegna rep stated the corporate’s coverage is “to not touch upon market rumors.”

Allen has spent about $500 million on TV stations in the course of the previous six months after offers to accumulate USA Tv and Bayou Metropolis Broadcasting. That introduced him 15 stations in small markets. In February, Allen stated he was ready to spend as much as $10 billion to show Allen Media Group into one of many largest station teams within the nation.

Tegna is likely one of the final massive prizes for acquisition in a market that has seen intense consolidation over the previous decade. The corporate has a big assortment of 62 Massive 4 community associates in 51 markets — most of them within the prime 50.

Tegna administration has additionally been below stress from activist shareholder Soo Kim of Customary Normal, who has urged the corporate to contemplate M&A alternatives amongst different criticisms of the present administration regime led by longtime president-CEO Dave Lougee. Customary Normal has nominated another slate of 5 administrators for the Tegna board.

Allen’s camp sees a chance to mix his current Leisure Studios operation with Tegna stations. Leisure Studios operates 10 cable channels, together with the Climate Channel, and it produces a slew of packages for the cable channels and for broadcast syndication.