Byron Allen Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Charter to Proceed

A Los Angeles federal decide has rejected Charter Communications’ effort to dismiss a $10 billion racial discrimination lawsuit filed towards the cable large by Byron Allen’s Leisure Studios.

Decide George Wu of California’s Central District issued a ruling Friday denying Charter’s movement to dismiss. Allen first filed go well with towards Charter in 2016, asserting that the cable operator’s refusal to carry his assortment of channels was, partly, racially motivated.

Allen has pursued litigation towards main MVPDs since 2015. He has sued on the grounds that company giants, together with AT&T and Comcast, have violated a civil rights legislation that dates again to the post-Civil Conflict period mandating that Black individuals will need to have the identical proper to make and implement contracts as white individuals. Comcast appealed its lawsuit all the way in which to the Supreme Court docket final yr.

Comcast received a good ruling from the excessive courtroom on a slender side of the case involving the burden of proof. Comcast and Allen reached a settlement earlier this yr that concerned Comcast selecting up three of Leisure Studios’ area of interest cable channels: Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV and JusticeCentral.TV. Leisure Studios owns a set of seven lifestyle-oriented cable channels as well as to the Climate Channel and a rising portfolio of native TV stations.

Charter’s opposition to Allen’s amended lawsuit leaned on the problems raised on Comcast’s appeals. Decide Wu in the end dominated that Allen has made sufficient believable claims of discrimination in its dealings with Charter that the lawsuit ought to transfer ahead.

“Charter as soon as once more tried to declare in a courtroom of legislation that the First Modification provides them the fitting to discriminate towards Black individuals. It is a despicable, racist authorized place and I’m extremely assured Charter CEO Tom Rutledge and the Charter Board of Administrators will likely be held absolutely accountable,” mentioned Allen, who’s chairman-CEO of Leisure Studios/Allen Media Group.

In an announcement, Charter mentioned selling variety and inclusion are “core goals” throughout the corporate.

“Charter presents programming companies produced by minority-owned firms, together with a number of owned by Byron Allen,” the corporate mentioned. “Choices on which networks to carry are primarily based on enterprise issues, equivalent to value, high quality, uniqueness of content material, and buyer demand. We’re disenchanted by this ruling, and stand by our place that race performed no function by any means in our programming choice concerning these networks and we are going to proceed to vigorously defend towards these false claims.”

(Pictured: Byron Allen)