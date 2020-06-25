Byul Talks About Deciding To Reveal Her Children’s Faces After Keeping Them Out Of The Public Eye

Throughout a dwell broadcast on Instagram on June 23, Byul spoke about why she determined to indicate her youngsters on her YouTube channel, after conserving their faces hidden.

The singer has just lately been incessantly posting movies on her YouTube channel, and typically, followers are capable of see glimpses of her household life together with her husband HaHa and their three youngsters. Their eldest son Dream was first proven in a video final November.

Throughout the Instagram Stay session, Byul shared, “Our youngsters’s faces had been belatedly revealed. I hadn’t deliberate on it, however after Dream turned sufficiently old to have his personal opinions, he needed to fulfill folks.”

Then she added, “I used to be fearful that folks might not like my youngsters, in order a mom, I’m relieved and grateful that everybody appears to adore Dream, Soul, and Track. I really feel extra grateful when folks love my youngsters than after they love my husband or me.”

After getting married in 2012, Byul and HaHa had their first son Dream in 2013 and their second son Soul in 2017. Their daughter Track was born in July 2019.

You may see Byul and her three youngsters in her newest YouTube video beneath!

Supply (1)