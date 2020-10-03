Byun Woo Seok Names The “File Of Youth” Character He Relates To, Opens Up About Love And His Profession, And More

Byun Woo Seok talked with Elle Korea about his profession, getting ready for “File of Youth,” love, and extra!

The interview occurred on the day of the premiere of Byun Woo Seok’s new drama “File of Youth,” which co-stars Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, and extra. The actor stated that he hadn’t been capable of sleep effectively the night time earlier than, and he shared that he’d had a dream.

“We completed filming the drama earlier than the premiere, however I had a dream that we nonetheless had an episode left,” he shared. “I needed to rush to the army to go get Bo Gum [laughs]. Then the setting modified and it was a cathedral. It had magnificent doorways just like the Milan Cathedral.” When requested if he’s Catholic, Byun Woo Seok confirmed it, saying he’s been a believer all his life.

Within the present, Byun Woo Seok performs greatest mates with Park Bo Gum and Kwon Soo Hyun. “We met a couple of instances earlier than we started filming,” he stated. “We purposely tried to get nearer. We’d meet up and browse our scripts, eat collectively, and speak… however in a while, we had enjoyable even when we didn’t do something specifically. That may most likely present on display, proper? I hope so.”

“I actually love consuming scrumptious meals and so does Bo Gum. Due to the scenario proper now, we couldn’t go round to completely different locations, so we’d simply meet at one place,” he continued. “It was an Italian restaurant that Bo Gum had steered, and all of the meals was so good. We’d get collectively and be amazed whereas we ate the scrumptious meals.”

When requested to share what character in “File of Youth” is essentially the most much like his personal youth, Byun Woo Seok first talked about how his character Received Hae Hyo was born to a wealthy household. Though he desires to attain success based mostly on his personal arduous work slightly than due to his background, he’s able the place he may all the time obtain assist if he ever wanted it. Byun Woo Seok, nonetheless, didn’t have that sort of expertise.

“To be trustworthy, I began off by myself on the very backside,” he stated. “I’m much like Bo Gum’s character Sa Hye Joon. I’m like him in plenty of methods, comparable to my background, development course of, and ideas. So in my scenes with Hye Joon, I used to be capable of perceive him extra. I even felt like I used to be going through myself.”

The interviewer talked about that the drama’s author Ha Myung Hee had stated that when she first met the actor, she felt like Hae Hyo was strolling into the room.

“She stated that I appeared assured,” he stated. “I’m undecided why. We didn’t have any particular dialog once I met her. She requested about stuff you would possibly naturally be interested in at a primary assembly… like about my life, and what I like.”

Byun Woo Seok is called having gone from being a mannequin to an actor, however he really graduated from a theater and movie division.

“Performing was one thing that I actually wished to do,” he stated. “I don’t assume there was a particular motive that I wished to. I believe I’ve been doing the issues that I wished to strive. I used to be fortunate. I additionally actually beloved modeling. It was enjoyable to have the ability to create a glance that I didn’t usually have. However to start with of my time as a mannequin, I couldn’t work a lot. I made a decision to simply do my army service, so I enlisted in my early 20s. I believe I made the appropriate choice by doing my service proper then. After I went to the army, my ambitions and objectives grew to become extra clear.”

Byun Woo Seok went on to speak about obstacles he needed to overcome when he grew to become an actor. “Fashions additionally should smile and convey feelings in entrance of individuals, however actors should create a personality by means of their phrases, actions, and the look of their eyes. For the reason that technique of expressing one thing is completely different, at first it didn’t work out as I wished.” Nevertheless, he stated that he believed that it might prove okay if he gained extra expertise and labored arduous, because it’s a job that he loves.

The actor has usually performed characters in romantic works, and he was requested why he thinks he usually receives these roles.

“I’m undecided. First off I’m a bit tall,” he stated with amusing. “It appears administrators assume that I seem like I’m a great match for these roles, however it’s been actually arduous. I’ve to coolly tackle that sort of plot, however it’s not one thing that occurs in my actual life.”

He gave for example, “There was a scene in ‘Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Company‘ the place I needed to get absorbed in narcissism whereas I used to be taking part in the lute, placed on a sure look in my eyes, and smile. I used to be aiming to simply benefit from the scenario whereas I used to be filming, however inside it was tough. It’s gotten higher after doing it for some time. As they are saying, arduous work doesn’t betray you.”

The actor was requested to choose a romance from a movie or drama that may be much like what he would create if he had been to show a second about his personal love right into a story. He selected the movie “The Pocket book.”

“I’m speaking prior to now tense, but when I used to be in love, I might pour out all the things I’ve,” he stated. “I believe in that means, I’m similar to Noah in that movie. I nonetheless wish to have that sort of love.”

The interviewer talked about that Byun Woo Seok as soon as stated that his closing function will likely be watching his spouse move away.

“There have been two instances in my life once I’ve stated goodbye to somebody who was very particular to me that I had been shut with emotionally,” he answered. “The passing of my grandmother and my canine. I lived with my grandmother. She handed away once I was in highschool, and it was so arduous to cope with that vacancy. I don’t wish to make somebody treasured to me expertise that feeling.”

When requested about how he feels the pace of his development, Byun Woo Seok stated, “There are most likely people who find themselves good at performing proper out of the gate, however I’m not like that. I be taught as I break issues. I believe I naturally really feel that sort of development. There are lots of instances when issues don’t work effectively, however I’m a constructive individual so I’ll eat one thing scrumptious and get a great night time’s sleep, after which it turns into okay.”

“At first, I wished to do all the things completely,” he went on to say. “However dozens of individuals should work collectively in unison on set to create a scene. Everybody has a distinct function. So I ask these folks for assist. Wanting again on it, I used to be rising even once I felt like I used to be staying in the identical place. I really feel actually glad once I notice how I’ve grown.”

Byun Woo Seok was requested to choose whether or not he’d wish to begin off as a mannequin or an actor, if he may select his first job once more. He replied, “I’d wish to strive being an actor after which a mannequin, since I haven’t skilled issues in that order but. [laughs] It might be new to me.”

On the subject of his bucket listing as an actor, Byun Woo Seok stated, “There are such a lot of folks I wish to work with. I wish to strive taking part in a personality who offers his absolute all to somebody, whether or not they’re his household or he’s in love with them.”

