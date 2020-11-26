Byun Woo Seok On What Youth Means, Changing His Image For Performing, And More

Byun Woo Seok posed for Singles journal!

The model-turned-actor turned extra well-known on account of his earlier drama “Report of Youth” starring Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam.

“Report of Youth” is about younger individuals who wrestle for his or her desires and their love amidst the cruel realities of the modeling trade. Byun Woo Seok starred as Gained Hae Hyo, a mannequin and actor who desires to make a reputation for himself with out counting on his household.

Byun Woo Seok mentioned he auditioned for the function 5 instances and talked about being labeled as a model-turned-actor. He commented, “A mannequin and actor share some similarities. I’m grateful to have this modifier, and I really feel proud relatively than burdened of being known as that.”

He added, “Maybe it’s as a result of I filmed with good administrators, writers, and fellow senior and junior actors at a great timing, however I used to be in a position to present a facet of myself I couldn’t earlier than. I’m so completely satisfied that they helped create an surroundings the place I can think about appearing.”

Byun Woo Seok, who mentioned that Gained Hae Hyo resembles himself in that he’s attempting to attain his dream along with his personal power, mentioned, “Youth is a repetition of constantly attempting, failing, and overcoming issues. So I count on my youth to proceed sooner or later.”

He additionally talked about making transformations for brand spanking new tasks. He talked about he was even keen to shave his head to vary his picture for appearing, and he defined, “I wish to play a brand new character who exhibits range, though it’s considerably opposite to my picture. Up to now, I’ve performed characters who’re considerably just like me, however I hope I can maintain exhibiting totally different layers of myself.”

You’ll be able to try Byun Woo Seok’s full interview within the December difficulty of Singles journal!

Take a look at Byun Woo Seok in “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Company” under:

