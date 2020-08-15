Byun Woo Seok Stands Out On The Runway As A Model And Aspiring Actor In “Document Of Youth”

tvN’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Document of Youth” has launched their first stills of Byun Wook Seok!

“Document of Youth” will inform the story of younger folks struggling to realize their goals and discover love amidst the cruel actuality of life within the modeling business. The drama stars Park Bo Gum as Sa Hye Joon, Park So Dam as Ahn Jung Ha, and Byun Woo Seok as Gained Hae Hyo.

Gained Hae Hyo is Sa Hye Joon’s closest buddy who needs folks to see him for his personal deserves and laborious work and never his household background. Ever since he expressed his want to change into a celeb, he has acquired assist from his mom to start his profession as a mannequin. Though he’s burning with ardour and does his finest to realize his goals, he’s weighed down by the perceptions of these round him who consider that all the things he has earned is a results of his rich and well-connected household.

When he jumps into the world of performing, he’s confronted with the cruel actuality of life and is anticipated to have interaction in a pleasant competitors together with his shut buddy Sa Hye Joon. The drama will observe the pair as they try to realize their goals in the identical business below totally different circumstances.

Byun Woo Seok mentioned that he thought-about himself very fortunate to be engaged on “Document of Youth” and mentioned, “I grew to become fully engrossed as quickly as I bought the script. I discovered the character so attention-grabbing, and I learn the script feeling excited to know his relationship with household and buddies. I keep in mind being in awe of the strains as I learn.”

Having been a mannequin himself earlier than he pursued performing, Byun Woo Seok shared that he is aware of precisely what his character goes by way of but in addition sees variations between them. He mentioned, “Though my profession seems much like Gained Hae Hyo’s, he has his personal charms that set him aside,” and “Gained Hae Hyo has a free spirit and optimistic perspective about him that comes from rising up with wealth. However he works laborious to interrupt folks’s prejudices about him. I hope that viewers will be capable to join with him within the drama.”

“Document of Youth” is ready to premiere on September 7 at 9 p.m. KST.

