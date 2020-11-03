Byun Woo Seok Talks About His Character In “Report Of Youth,” Mindset As An Actor, And More

Byun Woo Seok talked about his expertise appearing in tvN’s “Report of Youth” by way of a latest interview with Sports activities Seoul!

“Report of Youth” is about younger individuals who wrestle for his or her goals and their love amidst the cruel realities of the modeling business. Byun Woo Seok starred as Received Hae Hyo, a mannequin and actor who desires to make a reputation for himself with out counting on his household.

Equally to his character Received Hae Hyo, Byun Woo Seok additionally started appearing after getting into the leisure business as a mannequin. He shared, “Since now we have many similarities, it helped me perceive the character. Nonetheless, emotionally, I felt extra immersed in Hye Joon (performed by Park Bo Gum) somewhat than Hae Hyo. It was on my thoughts so much.”

Byun Woo Seok shared, “I attempted to narrate to the characters as a lot as I may. I’m additionally grasping about work, so I may relate so much. I don’t suppose that’s a nasty factor. I ought to work more durable and showcase even higher appearing. After seeing the lineup for this undertaking, I assumed, ‘It must be high quality so long as I do effectively.’”

The actor revealed, “I realized so much on set. I talked so much with the director, and Shin Ae Ra, who performed my character’s mom, additionally took excellent care of me like household. Seeing Park Bo Gum being thoughtful of others and appearing effectively made me look as much as him. I felt proud that this sort of particular person was my good friend.”

In the direction of Park Bo Gum who’s at present serving within the army, Byun Woo Seok commented, “There isn’t one thing I significantly suggested him on as somebody who has already served within the army. I simply have the conviction that Park Bo Gum shall be a fair larger actor as soon as he returns from the army.”

Byun Woo Seok revealed, “I had quite a lot of expectations for this undertaking, and because it’s a undertaking I did my finest on, I’m very grateful to lots of people. The moments when everybody helped out after I had problem portraying Hae Hyo’s feelings stay as completely happy reminiscences.” He continued, “Because it was a pre-produced drama, I additionally watched from the attitude of a viewer, and it was very therapeutic. My household confirmed me quite a lot of help in our household group chat. The quantity of followers on my social media account additionally elevated noticeably.”

At present, Byun Woo Seok is already getting ready for his subsequent undertaking “SoulMate” (working title) with Kim Da Mi and Jeon So Nee. He shared, “I’m drastically anticipating it as a result of I feel I’ll have the ability to present a unique aspect of me than from ‘Report of Youth.’ I feel these facets are the perks of being an actor. In the long run, I additionally need to attempt appearing as a psychopath or a tough villain. This yr, I turned 30 [in Korean reckoning], and my mindset has positively modified. I need to do higher, and my sense of duty is bigger.”

Lastly, Byun Woo Seok shared, “By way of this undertaking, I felt that youth was about repeatedly making an attempt, failing, and overcoming issues no matter age. After my 30s and even in my 40s and 50s, I need to stay on as a youthful one who continues to tackle challenges.”

