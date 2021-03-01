C9 Entertainment Launches New Social Media Accounts For Upcoming Idol Group

C9 Entertainment is making ready to launch a brand new idol group.

On March 1 at midnight KST, C9 Entertainment created new social media accounts for “C9ROOKIES,” with the message that these accounts would turn out to be the artist accounts for the brand new idol group as soon as they made their debut.

C9 Entertainment presently manages the boy group CIX, in addition to the woman group cignature beneath its sub-label, J9 Entertainment. Different notable artists at C9 embrace Younha, Juniel, and “Produce X 101” contestant Keum Dong Hyun.

What are you hoping to see from the brand new idol group? Keep tuned for updates!