CAA Agent Jeremy Plager Departing to Form Manufacturing, Management Firm – Variety

Longtime CAA agent Jeremy Plager has departed the corporate to launch his personal administration and manufacturing entity.

A 25-year veteran of the Hollywood deal-making agency, Plager has represented prime shoppers together with Jennifer Lawrence, Woody Harrelson, Gerard Butler, Mila Kunis, Emilia Clarke, Hugh Grant and Jane Fonda. Notably, he signed Lawrence and Butler after they had been unknowns.

His yet-to-be-named firm has been within the works since late 2019, insiders stated. Amongst these becoming a member of Plager as administration shoppers are Harrelson, producer and financier Paul Brooks, actress Clara Rugaard and writer-director Oren Moverman.

“I’m so thrilled to give you the option to maximize my time with the unimaginable expertise I’m privileged to work with and likewise give myself the chance to discover the journey of a undertaking from begin to end,” Plager stated in an announcement. “As I look again on my wonderful time at CAA, I’m so happy with my very long time friendships and collaborations with my colleagues and with my shoppers, a few of whom like, Woody, Gerry, Mila and Judy Greer I’ve represented for 18-plus years. My aim can be working with all of them and my different unbelievable shoppers for 18 extra.”

CAA co-chairman Bryan Lourd stated, “Jeremy’s ardour, integrity, and creativity will serve him nicely in his new function, and we’re lucky to proceed working with him.”

Plager’s rapid tasks as a producer embrace Harrelson’s restricted sequence “The Most Harmful Man in America” from Star Thrower Leisure and Luke Davies. He’ll additionally be part of the Focus Options launch “Champions” with fellow producer Brooks, director Peter Cattaneo, and star Butler.