CAA Braces for Layoffs and Furloughs of More Than 350 Staffers

CAA is about to implement important layoffs and furloughs this week that may quantity to as a lot as a double-digit discount within the workforce on the Hollywood expertise company, insiders inform Selection.

Cuts are believed to be coming throughout the board, with about 90 brokers and executives on employees going through pink slips and 275 assist staffers going through furloughs in quite a few departments on the company and throughout places of work in Los Angeles, Nashville, New York and London. CAA known as the cuts “an unprecedented and painful second” for the company and stated the choice was the end result of cost-cutting strikes spurred by pandemic-induced disruptions in leisure.

“CAA started working remotely earlier this 12 months because of the pandemic. Everybody on the firm participated in lowering compensation with the hope that we might hold all staff financially entire by way of the tip of our fiscal 12 months, September 30th, 2020. We’re honoring that dedication, together with for these impacted by at present’s announcement,” CAA stated in a press release. “Efficient this week, roughly 90 brokers and executives from departments throughout the company shall be leaving. As well as, we’re furloughing roughly 275 assistants and different employees. The corporate will proceed to totally pay the well being plan premiums for these being furloughed.”

CAA’s sports activities and music divisions are anticipated to among the many hardest hit, stated one other supply near the corporate.

Run by president Richard Lovett and managing companions Kevin Huvane and Bryan Lourd, the company is hardly alone in confronting painful financial realities brought on by the coronavirus — compacted by CAA’s ongoing loss of income from former author shoppers, who fired them in an ongoing battle with the Writers Guild of America.

Upon preliminary virus lockdowns this spring, CAA instituted agency-wide pay cuts on a scale that impacted the very best paid first. WME noticed an analogous spherical of cuts due to the pandemic and bigger points going through its father or mother firm, Endeavor. UTA was first out of the gate with pay cuts in hopes of avoiding layoffs, which haven’t but been enacted within the shutdown, whereas ICM Companions laid off a nominal quantity of assist employees. Paradigm was pummeled by the shutdown of stay leisure and was pressured to make deep cuts of about 250 staffers.

CAA can be wrapped up in pricey litigation with the WGA over the guild’s effort to ban packaging charges and businesses from having investments in manufacturing entities. CAA like different businesses misplaced tons of of author shoppers in April 2019 amid the standoff with the WGA over the guild’s efforts to reform the foundations governing expertise brokers who rep guild members.

