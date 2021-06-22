CAA created concern amongst minorities, Tamil Nadu executive will carry a solution towards it: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Information: Tamil Nadu Leader Minister M.Okay. Stalin, all over his cope with within the meeting, stated that his executive was once speaking in regards to the Citizenship Modification Act all over the price range consultation. (Citizenship Modification Act) and new central agricultural regulations (Centre’s Farm Rules) will move a solution towards. Stalin (Tamil Nadu Leader Minister M Okay Stalin) Mentioned Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Has raised the problem of farmers and the destructive have an effect on of central agricultural regulations because the passage of the invoice. Additionally Learn – NEET 2021 Examination: Like board examination, NEET 2021 can be canceled, know what CM wrote in letter to PM

The DMK has been tough the withdrawal of agricultural regulations ever since they had been handed. The Leader Minister stated that the CAA has created concern within the minds of minorities and it's towards their pursuits. He stated that the DMK (DMK) has at all times been towards such regulations.

Stalin, talking within the meeting on Tuesday, stated that the DMK is tough the withdrawal of agriculture-related regulations in view of the plight of farmers. The DMK leader referred to as on birthday celebration member A. Replying to a query raised via Tamilarasi, it was once now not suitable to handle the problem of agricultural regulations and CAA all over the Movement of Thank you at the Governor's cope with, so those debatable problems could be raised all over the price range consultation of the Meeting. (company inputs)