CAA Drops Marilyn Manson Following Evan Rachel Wood Abuse Allegations

After Evan Rachel Wood publicly named Marilyn Manson in allegations of home violence and rape she has talked about for years, Hollywood expertise company CAA has confirmed to Selection that it has dropped him. Manson was represented for years at CAA; the company additionally represents Wood.

Early Monday morning, Wood posted to Instagram: “The title of my abuser is Brian Warner, additionally identified to the world as Marilyn Manson. He began grooming me after I was an adolescent and horrifically abused me for years. I used to be brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I’m finished dwelling in concern of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I’m right here to reveal this harmful man and name out the numerous industries which have enabled him, earlier than he ruins any extra lives. I stand with the numerous victims who will now not be silent.”

Monday evening, Manson denied the allegations, additionally on Instagram, writing: “Clearly, my artwork and my life have lengthy been magnets for controversy, however these current claims about me are horrible distortions of actuality,” he wrote. “My intimate relationships have at all times been solely consensual with like-minded companions. No matter how — and why — others at the moment are selecting to misrepresent the previous, that’s the fact.”

However the consquences for Manson have been swift. His document label Loma Vista Recordings, which was behind his three most up-to-date albums, dropped him Monday afternoon, hours after Wood’s Instagram publish. Moreover, a spokesperson for AMC Networks confirmed to Selection that an episode of Shudder’s anthology collection “Creepshow” that includes Manson has been scrapped. And Starz, which airs “American Gods,” on which Manson has a recurring position within the present third season, is reediting an upcoming episode of the present to take away him from it.

And now CAA has dropped him. Manson’s supervisor didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.