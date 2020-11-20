CAA Hires Tyrone Bland to Lead Government Relations Efforts

Artistic Artists Company has employed veteran govt Tyrone Bland to lead its U.S. authorities relations efforts.

Bland joins from Herbalife’s international company affairs staff, the place he served as vice chairman of state and native authorities relations. Bland will concentrate on CAA’s connection to related native, state and federal laws and regulatory motion.

“Ty has an excellent observe document navigating and creating alternatives inside ever-changing landscapes — business, political, and societal,” stated CAA Common Counsel Jeffrey Freedman. “As CAA continues to construct companies and assets to seize new alternatives for purchasers, we’re lucky to have in Ty an distinctive strategist and chief. He not solely has deep expertise fixing complicated points, however is aware of how to construct profitable coalitions throughout broad units of stakeholders, making him a pure match inside our collaborative tradition.”

Bland beforehand served because the managing associate at public affairs agency Porter Tellus, LLC, advising company, non-profit, commerce affiliation and labor union purchasers on federal, state and native legislative initiatives and points. He offered counsel on commerce, transportation, city planning and enterprise growth. His purchasers included Coca-Cola, Walmart and FedEx.

Prior to that, Bland was a managing director at Capitol Hill Consulting Group, advising Verizon Wi-fi and Toyota Monetary Companies on a spread of regulatory and legislative points. He additionally served as Amtrak’s director of presidency affairs for the western area, constructing native and state assist throughout 16 states for Amtrak’s federal appropriation request. Bland additionally served as a chief of workers within the California State Meeting, and as legislative consultant for the Metropolis of Los Angeles.

“I’ve lengthy admired CAA’s revolutionary and holistic strategy to creating each attainable avenue for consumer success within the market,” Bland stated. “Because the company’s function continues to increase throughout so many quickly evolving fields, I look ahead to serving to CAA keep forward of modifications and alternatives.”