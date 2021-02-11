CAA Increases Agency Roster In Motion Picture Literary Department

CAA has promoted Albert Lee, Bryant Barile and Stephanie Smalling to brokers in its movement image literary division. All three are based mostly within the company’s Los Angeles workplace.

“Bryant, Albert and Stephanie have lengthy been contributing to the success of the division, constantly demonstrating an distinctive style stage, a ardour for delivering best-in-class shopper service and a dedication to the company’s tradition of collaboration,” mentioned Dan Rabinow and Ida Ziniti, co-heads of CAA’s movement image literary division. “They’ve every constructed their profession at CAA and we’re deeply gratified to be part of their continued progress.”

Barile started his profession at CAA after graduating from the College of Southern California in 2016, working his manner up from mailroom clerk to agent. Smalling’s journey at CAA started equally, working up from mailroom clerk to agent in a bit of over three years. She additionally has a background in editorial and manufacturing improvement and earned a grasp’s diploma in tv, radio and movie from Syracuse College. Lee, a Harvard College graduate, additionally started his profession at CAA, the place he labored his manner up from floater to agent.

“I believe that one of many nice issues in regards to the alternative of working at this firm is that when you’re an assistant and also you’re dedicated and also you’re good, you’ll be able to run the corporate,” longtime CAA chief Bryan Lourd mentioned in a dialog final October with Selection and companions Kevin Huvane and Richard Lovett. The trio mirrored on the company’s human-first strategy.

“That’s not true anyplace however at our place, when you have the curiosity and that distinctive Renaissance-person ability set and curiosity, it’s potential.”