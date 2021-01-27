CAA Promotes Rachel Rusch to Co-Head of Motion Picture Talent

Inventive Artists Company govt Rachel Rusch has been elevated to co-head of movement image expertise. In her new position, she’s going to lead the division alongside company veteran Franklin Latt.

All of the whereas, Rusch will proceed to lead CAA’s comedy division, a place she’s held since 2019.

“Rachel is a unprecedented advocate for artists, a confirmed chief with a eager understanding of {the marketplace}, and a valued mentor to many inside the company and past,” CAA board members Maha Dakhil and Joel Lubin mentioned in a press release. “Working collaboratively throughout the company, she has led the comedy division to new heights and can play a crucial position in guiding the continued progress of the movement image division within the years to come.”

Since becoming a member of CAA in 2010, Rusch has represented comics working throughout movie and tv, together with Trevor Noah, James Corden, Sacha Baron Cohen, Leslie Jones, Ben Platt, Cecily Robust and Zooey Deschanel. She lately signed Maria Bakalova, the breakout star of Baron Cohen’s acclaimed sequel “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” Bakalova, a 24-year-old Bulgarian actress, has even generated awards consideration for her flip as Borat’s daughter Tutar Sagdiyev within the movie, which was launched on Amazon Prime final October.

Rusch has additionally developed a powerful monitor file for breaking U.Ok. expertise into movie and tv initiatives within the States. She at the moment reps comic Michael McIntyre; actor Matt Berry (“What We Do within the Shadows”), Aisling Bea (“Residing With Your self,” the upcoming “Residence Alone”), and actor Jamie Demetriou, who will seem alongside Emma Stone and Emma Thompson in Disney’s “Cruella.”