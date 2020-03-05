CAA Sets Temporary Policy to Limit Travel and In-House Meetings Due to Coronavirus

In response to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, CAA has issued a brief coverage by which its brokers have been requested to maintain digital conferences as a substitute of bringing shoppers and friends to CAA headquarters. They’ve additionally been requested to keep away from any journey that’s business-related for the subsequent two weeks.

Sources add that it’s not a complete grounding, however exceptions for in-person conferences and enterprise journey will want to be accepted by company higher-ups in an effort to restrict the virus from spreading.

The largest occasion anticipated to take a success from such a coverage is the upcoming SXSW competition, which opens subsequent week. As of proper now, the competition will not be being postponed, at the same time as expertise and their reps weigh whether or not to attend or not. Amazon Studios, Fb and Twitter have already canceled their plans on the competition.

The coverage is predicted to final two weeks at minimal, throughout which brokers will do digital conferences through Skype, Facetime and telephone calls.

Enterprise-essential journey will nonetheless happen.

Different businesses haven’t but set such mandates, however one supply shut to a serious company mentioned “non-essential journey” won’t be accepted in hopes of limiting the publicity.