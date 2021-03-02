CAA Signs Author, Actor Nathan Foad (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed Nathan Foad for illustration in all areas, Selection has realized solely. He’ll proceed to be represented within the U.Ok. by Ligeia Marsh and Emma Higginbottom at Curtis Brown.

Foad is a tv comedy author and actor based mostly within the U.Ok. He was lately chosen to affix the BBC Comedy Room initiative’s class of 2020, a author’s program for the comedy writers of the longer term in London.

Foad has beforehand labored as a author on the BBC Three/RTE collection “The Younger Offenders” in addition to “The Nice British Bake Off: An Further Slice” at Channel 4. He additionally govt produced his personal comedy pilot for Channel 4 together with “Skins” creator Bryan Elsley. He has labored for a variety of different main British channels, together with Sky One, ITV, and Comedy Central. His writing has been printed in Vice and he lately appeared within the Comedy Central net collection “Comedians in Quarantine.”

He at the moment has a number of authentic collection in improvement with Hat Trick Productions, Roughcut TV, Genial Productions, Balloon Leisure, Full Fiction, and Camden Productions.