CAA Signs Filmmaker Dean Fleischer-Camp

Filmmaker Dean Fleischer-Camp has signed with CAA.

The director and editor is greatest identified for the viral quick “Marcel the Shell with Footwear On,” voiced by Jenny Slate. The stop-motion animated quick debuted in 2010 and was an official choice on the 2011 Sundance Movie Competition. The accompanying youngsters’s e book, “Marcel the Shell with Footwear On: Issues About Me” went on to turn into a New York Instances bestseller. Fleischer-Camp and Slate just lately completed manufacturing on a feature-length adaptation of “Marcel the Shell,” additionally starring Isabella Rossellini. The brand new undertaking is produced by CineReach and Elisabeth Holm.

Fleischer-Camp’s first characteristic movie “Fraud” was distributed final yr by Reminiscence (co-founders founders Sebastian Pardo and Riel Roch-Decter additionally signed with CAA earlier this yr), garnering widespread acclaim. Fleischer-Camp’s inspiration for the film got here from discovering the household’s house movies on-line; the meta-fiction thriller is described as “a totally new story to a mean household’s life with their YouTube movies being edited to color a a lot completely different image than actuality.”

In Selection’s assessment of the movie, Catherine Bray wrote, “Dean Fleischer-Camp’s skilled riff on self-documentation holds a funhouse mirror as much as the American household’s consumerist impulses.”

“In setting up a fictional narrative from real footage, Fleischer-Camp arrives at one thing that, like this yr’s Sundance hit “Operation Avalanche,” pushes the boundaries of documentary, gesturing at bigger truths,” Bray stated. “The place some documentaries intention to objectively mirror a topic, ‘Fraud’ acknowledges that the notion is a fallacy.”

He’s managed by Cullen Conly and Josh Rudnick at Mosaic and in addition repped by legal professional Joshua Sandler at Granderson Des Rochers, LLP.