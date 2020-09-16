CAA Signs ‘Over the Moon’ Songwriter Helen Park

CAA and Kraft-Engel Administration have signed Helen Park.

Together with Chris Curtis and Marjorie Duffield, Park penned the songs for “Over the Moon,” an upcoming animated function from Netflix. Glen Keane, who beforehand oversaw “The Little Mermaid” and “Magnificence and the Beast,” directs the movie, which debuts on Oct. 23. “Over the Moon” facilities on a woman named Fei Fei, who builds and flies a rocket ship to fulfill the moon goddess, Chang’e.

Park is a three-time Drama Desk Award-nominated composer, in addition to the recipient of the Lucille Lortel Award for Finest Musical and the Richard Rodgers Award. Her music has been described as “perversely addictive” by The New York Occasions.

Park’s musical “KPOP,” for which she wrote music and lyrics, music produced, and orchestrated, obtained a sold-out prolonged run off-Broadway and is being developed for Broadway. With theaters closed as a consequence of coronavirus, “KPOP” just lately hosted a digital casting name.

“The most important problem for me was representing Ok-pop proper,” Park stated in an interview with The Theatre Occasions. “The story we had been attempting to inform was how a lot Korean individuals obsess over attempting to be ‘good.’ And figuring out these current main Ok-pop labels and their insane quantity of coaching and arranged system in incubating world stars, I felt it my duty to duplicate the high quality in the songwriting and music manufacturing as finest as I might. The very last thing I wished was for individuals to get the mistaken impression about Ok-pop music, that it’s merely humorous or dumb.”

Park additionally wrote music for the one-act musical “Baked Items” for which she gained the 2018 Samuel French Quick Playwriting Contest.

Park is an alumnus of NYU’s Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program and the BMI Lehman Engel Superior Musical Theatre Workshop.