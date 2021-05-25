Cab Tales Trailer Assessment – Tech Kashif

Large Boss famous person Divi will megastar in an upcoming film Cab Tales. A couple of days in the past, the makers launched the teaser, which was once very fascinating. Nowadays, the makers of Cab Tales introduced the trailer as a part of the promotional actions. Cab Tales comes at the trailer and is all concerning the tale of 4 other other folks. The trailer introduces Giridhar as a taxi driving force, adopted through a bizarre woman Divi who will get into the car.

Divi is in love with a person Shrihan who has different intentions to handle the romantic courting along with her. Everybody appears to be a fraud, together with Srihan, Divi, a police officer Dhanraj and others.

Cab Tales additionally stars Dhanraj, Praveen, Siri and Nandini, which is directed through KVN Rajesh and produced through S Krishna. The film Cab Tales can be launched on Spark OTT on 28 of this month.

Divi was once one of the most most sensible contestants at the arguable fact display Bigg Boss 4 Telugu. She got to work as a junior artist within the movie trade and now has many main roles. Not too long ago, throughout the media interplay, Divi stated, “Lifestyles has been a rollercoaster experience after the Bigg Boss display. Individuals who used to make a laugh of me now admire me. “