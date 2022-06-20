“Cabecita” Rodríguez: details about his possible arrival at Club América

Jonathan Rodríguez will live his second stage in Mexican soccer (Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

After weeks in which the America club failed to finalize new signings for the continuation of the era of Fernando Ortiz, the Uruguayan striker Jonathan Rodríguez began to have relevance. According to various sources close to the Coapa team and the player, the little head will seek his second stage in Mexican soccer with the purpose of adding game minutes and being considered by his national team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

According to reports by John Suttclife, a journalist for ESPN who has confirmed previous signings of the azulcrema team, the former player and champion with the Cruz Azul Machine will become the new reinforcement in the attack of America having defended the colors of Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr in the most recent semester.

“Good news for Americanists. I can confirm that the little head Rodríguez arrives in Coapa. The former Cruz Azul returns to Mexican soccer, now he will be playing with the Águilas del América. They reached an agreement with Al-Nassr. There is a killer a scorer who knows Mexican soccer. The little head Rodriguez confirmed. He comes to the Eagles of America”stated in a video posted on his verified Twitter account, @espnsutcliffe.

The last team of “Cabecita” Rodríguez was Al-Nassr from Saudi Arabia (Photo: Twitter/@AlNassrFC_EN)

Meanwhile, according to the journalist from TUDN Julio Ibanez, the talks between the team and the gunner are at a very advanced stage, for which it could be confirmed the first days of next week. Added to the versions was the testimony of César Luis Merlo, as well as Javier Alarcón, who also took the Uruguayan’s return for granted.

According to Alarcon, the Club América reached an agreement with Cruz Azul to settle the debt that the Arab team had with the La Noria team and get the services of the Uruguayan. Similarly, before the negotiations in Coapa, the little head would have been offered to the sky blue team, although the answer was negative because they do not seek to strengthen the forward position.

At the beginning of 2022, after an irregular season with Cruz Azul, Juan Reynoso decided not to consider him anymore in his sports project and the board of directors of La Noria accepted the payment of USD 7 million in exchange for the departure of the Uruguayan to Al Nassr. Although he moved away geographically from the Concacaf zone of influence, the striker did not stop being considered by MLS and Liga MX teams.

Jonathan Rodríguez was champion with Cruz Azul at Guard1anes 2021 (Photo: AFP)

During the semester in which he defended the shirt of the Arab team, Rodríguez participated in eight games in which he only had the opportunity to convert one goal. Meanwhile, with two dates to play before the end of the long tournament, his team is in third place in the general table. Although the conquest of the title looks complicated, the Al-Nassr assured his right to play the qualification to the Champions League of the Asian Football Federation (AFC).

After having tried his luck in Spain and Portugal, between 2014 and 2016, Jonathan Rodríguez had his first experience in Mexican soccer with the Club Santos Laguna. Throughout two and a half seasons he was able to be crowned with the League trophy. Subsequently, He was part of Cruz Azul between 2019 and 2021period in which he could be champion of the Super Cup, Liga MX and Champion of Champions.

Both at Cruz Azul and at Club Santos Laguna he was able to play 104 official matches. Nevertheless, his best stage was with the capital team, as he managed to convert 49 times, while with those of the Shire he only did it 37 times. Another of his achievements was having won the Ballon d’Or of Liga MX and be one of the representatives of Mexican soccer against the MLS.

