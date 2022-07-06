“Cabecita” Rodríguez explained why he chose América on his return to Liga MX

Jonathan “Cabecita” Rodríguez highlighted the greatness of America in the MX League (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

The America club officially presented its new reinforcements for the Opening Tournament 2022in front of all their fans, the board held an event on the field of Aztec stadium the afternoon of Tuesday, July 5; Juergen Damm, Nestor Araujo y jonathan rodriguez were the figures that shone on the lawn of the Colossus of Santa Ursula and that they received the applause of the public for being the most important signings of the season.

But the one who caught the most attention was the presence of the little head Rodríguezwho will be back in the League MX after briefly dabbling in football Saudi Arabia. His return to Mexican soccer caused euphoria and criticism since he left aside the possibility of returning with Blue Cross and when America confirmed him as his reinforcement, the fans questioned why did you make that decision.

It was the footballer himself who was in charge of clarifying the reasons for his choice for wearing the cream-blue shirt for the Apertura 2022. During the press conference, the Uruguayan was honest about the reasons that led him to choose the Eagles on his return to Mexican soccer over another team.

The footballer himself who was in charge of clarifying the reasons for his choice to wear the cream-blue shirt for the 2022 Opening (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

He confessed that as soon as he found out about the offer he made Ferdinand Ortiztechnical director of the Coapa team, for returning to Liga MX the accepted without thinking; he contemplated the importance of the club within the Mexican league and worldwide.

“I think it’s a very big club, wherever you go people let you know. At the time they told me to return here to Mexico and return to America, without thinking about it I said yes because I knew the team I was coming to, ”he explained.

But at the same time, he added the real reason that brought him to Coapa, which focuses on the Qatar World Cup 2022; its main objective is the chance to go to the World Cup with the selection of Uruguay. Since the lack of activity that he had in the Al-Nassr he left him out of some calls for his country, so he opted to play in America to get the attention of diego alonsotechnician of The Charruas.

Jonathan Rodríguez assured that he did not have a competitive level at Al-Nassar in Saudi Arabia (Photo: Twitter/@AlNassrFC_EN)

“And, obviously, also the possibility of being able to fight for a chance in the World Cup, although I didn’t give much to it when I was there”.

The little head Rodríguez He explained how his stay in Saudi Arabia was, a league in which he only scored one goal in the six months he played there. He assured that the competitiveness of the league was not what he expected, so his sports performance dropped compared to what he had when he left Cruz Azul after obtaining the ninth star.

“In Arabia it was not so easy to be taken into account because football is not as competitive as it is here. The decision was for the club, because it is Americait is an opportunity that is given to me in my career very important, because it will allow me to fight for a place in my national team”, reiterated Jonathan Rodríguez.

Finally, he stressed that it will contribute to the technical strategy of the Tano Ortiz in order to fight for the championship and return to lift a trophy in Liga MX. Regarding his physical performance, he is in good condition and, although it has been difficult for him to adapt to the height of Mexico City, considered that he could be ready for the next league datethat is, for the match against Monterrey from Matchday 2.

