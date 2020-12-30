Cabinet approves export of Akash missile system, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said this big thing …

new Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the export of the Akash missile system. Along with this, it was also decided to set up a committee to make exports faster. This will help the country to improve its defense products and make them globally competitive. According to a Defense Ministry release, under Self-reliant India, India is increasing its capabilities in manufacturing various types of defense equipment and missiles. Also Read – PM Narendra Modi released NCMC card, everything will be easy from metro to shopping

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "Akash is an important missile of the country and it is 96 percent indigenous in nature. Akash is a surface-to-air missile and has a capacity of 25 km. He said that the export format of Akash would be different from the system currently deployed with the Indian Armed Forces.

Singh said that in the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the proposal for export of Akash missile system was approved and along with that it was decided to set up a committee to make exports faster.

After the clearance by the Union Cabinet today, a public sector unit under Defense Ministry will explore the opportunities of exporting the weapon system to these countries: Govt sources https://t.co/0QKByLhdnH – ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2020

Significantly, Akash missile was inducted into the Indian Air Force in 2014 and the Indian Army in 2015. According to the ministry’s statement, after its involvement in the defense services, many Allied countries showed interest in Akash missile during the International Exhibition / Defense Exhibition / Aero India. The approval of the Cabinet will facilitate Indian manufacturers to participate in the RFI / RFP issued by various countries.

It states that till now parts / components etc. were included in Indian defense exports. Export of large appliances was minimal. This initiative of the Cabinet will help the country to improve its defense products and make them globally competitive. According to the statement, apart from Akash, interest is also being shown in other major equipment such as coastal surveillance systems, radar and air equipment.

It said, “To provide speedy approval for the export of such equipment, a committee of Defense Minister, Foreign Minister and National Security Advisor has been constituted.” Authorizes export of major indigenous equipment. The committee will also explore various available options including procurement from one government to another.

It added that the Indian government has considered focusing on exporting high-value defense platforms to achieve the target of five billion US dollars of defense exports and to improve strategic relations with friendly countries.