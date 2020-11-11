Cabinet approves PLI scheme, gift of Rs 2 lakh crore to business world before Diwali

new Delhi: The business world of the country is suffering from Corona. In such a situation, a big relief has been announced by the government to the industry. The government has announced a new package of 2 lakh crore rupees for the industry. For this, the government has identified 10 sectors which have been announced to provide Product Based Incentives (PLIs). The proposal has been approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. Also Read – Sovereign Gold Scheme: Government is selling cheap gold, invest on Diwali-Dhanteras, November 13 is the last date

These 10 sectors include advanced chemistry cell batteries, automobile and auto components, specialty steel, electronic and technology projects, pharmaceutical drugs, telecom and networking products, textile products, food products, solar PV modules and white goods etc.

Giving information about the decision taken by the cabinet, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that in the next 5 years, the government will spend Rs 2 lakh crore to provide production based incentives and viability gap funding of infrastructure projects in these 10 areas. The Finance Minister said that this step of the government will create jobs, boost the claim of self-reliant India as well as support to many emerging sectors.