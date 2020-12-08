Cabinet Meeting: Cabinet meeting tomorrow morning before the sixth round of talks between the government and farmers – what will be the decision?

Cabinet Meeting: In the capital of the country, the Union Cabinet will meet tomorrow, i.e. on Wednesday morning, in the midst of demonstrations about the new Farms Law. It is known that the sixth round of talks will be held between the government and farmers tomorrow. It is expected that a decision may be made in this. Explain that farmers are agitating at different borders in Delhi. Farmers today also called for a Bharat Bandh, which was supported by almost all opposition parties in the country. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Amit Shah and farmers meet, no middle ground – Annadata wants answers from Home Minister only in ‘Yes’ or ‘No’

Union Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow morning.

Let the farmers know that their agitation will continue till their demands are met. He has also warned the government that if his demands are not met, he will jam the entire Delhi. Before this, there will be a meeting of farmer leaders and Home Minister Amit Shah in a while from now. Prior to the meeting, the farmer leaders have made it clear that they will only ask for yes or no answer on their demands.

Farmer leader RS ​​Mansa said, ‘There is no middle ground. In today’s meeting, we will ask Home Minister Amit Shah to reply only in ‘Yes’ or ‘No’. “Mansa claimed that the central government has bowed to ‘Bharat Bandh’.

Another leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni said that ‘Bharat Bandh’ was successful and the central government now knows that it has no way out. Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said that bandh was called in around 10,000 places in 25 states.

Farmer leaders said that the protesters would not go to Burari grounds, as it is an ‘open prison’. He demanded permission to perform at Ramlila Maidan. Farmer leaders said that they do not want to disturb the people of Delhi and Haryana.

