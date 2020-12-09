Cabinet Meeting On Farmers Protest: A Big Decision Could Be Made On Farmers Bill! Important cabinet meeting begins

Cabinet Meeting On Farmers Protest: The farmers’ agitation against the agriculture bill is going on and even after a five-round meeting between the government-farmers and the meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, no decision has been taken yet about it. Leaders of farmer organizations are adamant on demanding the withdrawal of all three laws. Meanwhile, today the meeting of the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started and speculations are being made that in this meeting those proposals will also be approved, which are to be sent to the farmers. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Farmer leader said after meeting with Amit Shah – Government is not ready to withdraw agricultural laws, know what happened in the meeting

Let us tell you that Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with 13 farmer leaders till late Tuesday and made the government aware that the laws will not be returned at any cost. After this, the farmer leaders had refused the sixth round meeting to be held today, after which the government also canceled the meeting. However, the government can give a written proposal to the farmers today, in which there can be talk of amendment. Also Read – Cabinet Meeting: Cabinet meeting tomorrow morning before the sixth round of talks between the government and farmers – what will be the decision?

Meanwhile, five leaders of the opposition, including Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar, will meet President Ram Nath Kovind today in the evening on agricultural laws. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Amit Shah and farmers meet, no middle ground – Annadata wants answers from Home Minister only in ‘Yes’ or ‘No’

According to sources, according to the proposal prepared by the government some time before now, the MSP will not end. The government will continue the MSP and legislation will be made for it. This proposal has not been received by the farmers at this time.