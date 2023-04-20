Cabinet of Curiosities Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro hosts a new cabaret series that includes eight stand-alone stories of fear, following in the tracks of his hero Alfred Hitchcock.

The renowned filmmaker, whose credits include Nightmare Alley, The Shape of Water, and Pan’s Labyrinth, is stepping towards the helm for this project and replacing it with a new team of artists for each spooky episode.

Rising talents Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Vincenzo Natali (Cube), and Panos Cosmatos (Mandy) are among the directors, and two of the episodes are based on tales by renowned horror author HP Lovecraft.

Not to mention the cast, which has a diverse range of well-known actors including Sofia Boutella (Modern Love), F Murray Abraham (Moon Knight), Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), and Rupert Grint.

Here is all you need to know regarding Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet before Curiosities in light of its release this week and its ability to keep us entertained until the weekend of Halloween.

Recently, episodic anthology shows have come back into fashion, especially in the horror category.

Because viewers could cherry-pick certain episodes that seemed intriguing rather than committing to viewing a whole season in sequence, shows such Black Mirror (2011-) gained viewers.

This format is ideal for viewers with short attention spans or limited time since it conveys the whole story in only one episode as opposed to requiring them to view eight episodes sequentially.

The Twilight Zone, one of the earliest well-known anthology programmes, was so well-liked that it saw three different revivals, among which the most current of which was created and narrated by Jordan Peele.

This could attract you if you like thrillers or horror films. An forthcoming horror series is called Cabinet of Curiosities.

In perfect time for Halloween, the series will debut. Are you prepared for these gruesome stories?

The horror anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities is created by Guillermo Del Toro. It will make its Netflix debut under Guillermo del Toro’s direction.

Guillermo Del Toro, J. Miles Dale, and Grey Unger are the series’ executive producers. Exile Entertainment is in charge of producing the show.

Cabinet of Curiosities Release Date

The release date for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is set for October 25, 2022. Eight distinct horror tales will be included in the series. With two episodes every day, the series will be published over the course of four days.

The Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities segment of the Netflix & Chills Halloween Event is especially mentioned here.

On Friday, October 28, 2022, shortly after Halloween, all of the episodes of the show will finally be accessible.

The series was initially scheduled to premiere on Netflix in 2018. Despite the fact that the series’ development began in 2019, filming won’t begin until 2021.

According to reports, the shooting took place between June 28, 2021, and February 16, 2022. All of the series’ episodes were filmed in Toronto, Canada.

Cabinet of Curiosities Cast

The fact that so many famous actors have come to Cabinet of Curiosities, with each episode having a completely new cast, is evidence of del Toro’s impeccable reputation in Hollywood.

Tim Blake Nelson (Captain America: The New World Order), Sebastian Roché (Supernatural), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead), and Elpidia Carillo (Songbird) are among the stars of the first episode, named Lot 36.

The lone major star in episode 2 is David Hewlett (Stargate), while F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Glynn Turman (Fargo), and Luke Roberts (The Batman) are featured in episode 3.

The Big Bang Theory guest star Kate Micucci, who plays Velma’s voice, takes the stage in episode 4, with supporting performances from Martin Starr from Spider-Man: No Way Home and Dan Stevens from Gaslit.

Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone), Crispin Glover (American Gods), and Oriana Leman (Locke & Key) are the cast members of Pickman’s Model, the first Lovecraftian adaption on the programme.

The bigger cast of the second Lovecraft story, Dreams within the Witch House, includes singer Gaby Moreno, Ismael Cruz Córdova from The Rings of Power, DJ Qualls from The Man in the High Castle, Nia Vardalos from My Big Fat Greek Wedding, and Tenika Davis from Jupiter’s Legacy.

Eric André (The Lion King), Peter Weller (RoboCop), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman), Charlyne Yi (The Mitchells vs. The Machines), Michael Therriault (Chucky), Saad Siddiqui (Coroner), and Steve Agee (Peacemaker) are among the cast members of the surreal Panos Cosmatos’ The Viewing.

The Murmuring, whose also features Hannah Galway from Under a banner of Heaven and Andrew Lincoln from The Walking Dead, marks Essie Davis’ last collaboration with The Babadook filmmaker Jennifer Kent. At the start of each episode, Guillermo del Toro makes a short appearance to establish the plot.

Cabinet of Curiosities Trailer

Cabinet of Curiosities Plot

An anthology series with eight complete episodes is called Cabinet of Curiosities. Each episode’s script is created by a different filmmaker who has been hand-picked and has a distinct horror story in development. You may expect a terrifying and bizarre nightmare with each new episode.

The predicted episode synopses have not yet been released. Netflix, however, made each episode’s title, director, writer, all cast members public. This is the list:

The script for “Lot 36” was written by Del Toro, while Guillermo Navarro directed the film. Sebastian Roche and Tim Blake Nelson are among those who appear in it.

Vincenzo Natali’s film “Graveyard Rats” is based on a Henry Kuttner short tale. Along with others, David Hewlett is featured.

Ana Lily Amirpour is the film’s director, and “The Outside” is based on a tale by Emily Carroll. Martins, Kate Micucci, along with others appear in it.

David Prior directed The Autopsy, which was adapted from a short tale by Michael Shea. Luke Roberts, F. Murray Abraham, along with other well-known performers appear in the episode.

Pickerman’s Model is a film made by Keith Thomas that is based on an H. P. Lovecraft short tale. Ben Barnes, Crispin Glovers, and other characters appear in the narrative.

Catherine Hardwicke’s film “Dreams within the Witch House” is based on an H. P. Lovecraft short tale. Rupert Grint, Gaby Moreno, among a few more actors appear in the episodes.

Jennifer Kent is in charge of the film’s direction, and Del Toro wrote the script. Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln, while others are included.

The narrative for “The Viewing” was written by Panos Cosmatos and Aaron Stewart-Ahn, and Cosmatos also directed the film. Eric Andre, Peter Weller, and other people appear in it.

On September 30, 2022, the Cabinet of Curiosities trailer was already made available. It provides us a sneak peek at those terrifying tales that will terrify us. In addition, Guillermo’s persona is shown as a Rod Serling-like presenter.

Cabinet of Curiosities, according to the official description, is “a collection of unprecedented but genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror.”

According to the article’s second paragraph, “A team of writers and directors selected personally by del Toro bring to life these eight similarly sophisticated and sinister tales, whether macabre through magical, gothic to grotesque, or classically creepy.”