Cable Girls Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Is Season 6 of Cable Girls on the way or not? Ramón Campos with Gema R. Neira are the creators of the well-liked Spanish historical drama streaming television programme Cable Girls.

The show’s executive producers have also been its creators. The four Spanish ladies who begin working for a telecommunications business for a variety of reasons make up the main focus of the programme.

Each woman had a unique history and set of problems to contend with. The audience has taken to Cable Girls favourably, and the show’s substance has received appreciation.

There are now five seasons of Cable Girls. The program’s first airing was on April 28, 2017. Later, the programme received a fourth season renewal, which debuted on the 25th of December 2017, and was followed by releases on the seventh of September 2018, the ninth of August 2019, and the fourteenth of February 2020.

Cable Girls’ fifth season has been split into two parts. On February 14, 2020, Cable Girls Season 5 Part 1 was published, followed on July 3, 2020, by Part 2. The fifth season of Cable Girls contains 10 episodes, compared to the prior four seasons’ eight apiece.

The beginning in the Spanish Civil War was shown in the first episode of the last season, which was published earlier than usual on Valentine’s Day.

Although there were just five episodes in the first portion, there were more surprises than any of us anticipated, including a sudden passing.

Cable Girls Season 6 Release Date

On April 28, 2017, the first series of Cable Girls went on sale and both the public and the reviewers responded well. On July 3, 2020, Cable Girls’ most recent season came to an end.

The sixth season is anticipated by the audience. The fifth season of Cable Girls will be the series’ last one, the creators have confirmed before the season’s premiere.

Cable Girls Season 6 Cast

Most likely, the key players will return. Blanca Suárez will play Lidia, while Ana Fernández will reprise her role as Carlota.

Along with Yon González portraying Francisco, Marga will be played by Nadia de Santiago, Borja Luna will play Miguel, Maggie Civantos will play Angels, Nico Romero will play Pablo, Concha Velasco will play Doa Carmen, Ana Polvorosa will play Sara, and Martio Rivas will play Carlos.

Cable Girls Season 6 Trailer

Cable Girls Season 6 Plot

The sixth installment of Cable Girls is not being discussed. But the show’s creators may pick up where Season 5 left off or even reinvent it.

The basic assumption is that a modern telecommunications business was established in Madrid in 1928. Four women join the business, and each of them has a valid reason for doing so.

Alba Romero, the first, wants to complete a task. The second person, Angeles Vidal, acts as a mother who works for the business to support her family and is skilled at operating switchboards.

Marga Suarez wants a fresh start, while Carlota Senillosa seeks to avoid her domineering father.

The programme highlights the difficulties that early working women faced and the limitations they faced in a society dominated by males.

We observed Lidia’s (formerly Alba’s) existence in America at Francisco in the opening act of the last season after she became frustrated with Carlos’s unwillingness to confront his mother Dona Carmen.

Sofia, the daughter of Angela, had also been adopted by Lidia and Francisco. After Sofia, she is now an adult, departs for the Civil War, the season starts up several years later.

When Lidia travels to Spain in pursuit of Sofia, she meets Carlos, who later rose to the rank of general and took part in the conflict.

Although there is tension between Lidia as well as Carlos, things quickly change. However, this doesn’t last long when Carlos is fatally shot and Lidia is taken prisoner by the Army.

The American writer James Lancaster, with whom Carlota might or might not have fallen in love, is scheduled to be deported, Marga is expecting a child and has finally been reunited with Pablo and his twin brother Julio, and Francisco has travelled to Spain.

Francisco may been able to save Sofia, but in the last season, his new task would be to track down Lidia.

He will undoubtedly be saddened by the loss of his former closest buddy, Carlos. We also discover that Dona Carmen is one of the camp’s commanders, where Lidia is held captive.

When their adversaries are defeated, our heroes seize their weapons and remove the railway barrier.

A fresh squad of Nationalist troops shows up and starts firing as they seem to have a little chance of making it on the train in time.

Oscar hides with the girls in a cabin. In her voiceover, Lidia reveals that she noticed how their lives had led up to this point.

A montage of prior Cable Girls episodes is shown to us, followed by an emotional sequence in which the quartet professes their love for one another.