Cable-News Views Soar During Pandemic – Variety

Viewership for all three of the nation’s fundamental cable-news retailers soared in April as viewers tuned in in any respect hours for info on the unfold of the coronavirus pandemic.

Whereas Fox Information captured essentially the most viewers throughout the month, CNN notched the most important viewers acquire throughout its whole day, scoring a rise of 179% in viewers between the ages of 25 and 54, the demographic most coveted by advertisers in information packages. Fox Information, which had essentially the most viewers within the class, noticed a rise of 83% amongst viewers between 25 and 54, whereas MSNBC notched a acquire of 54%.

The surge lent CNN its finest month within the demo since 2005. At MSNBC, viewership within the advertiser demo in daytime programming was at its highest ranges since April 2003.

The viewership enhance has lent new momentum to sure packages, generally in surprising time slots. At Fox Information, for instance, “Particular Report with Bret Baier” and “The Story,” anchored by Martha MacCallum, have been the highest-rated within the advertiser demo, boosted by President Trump’s early-evening briefings on the coronavirus. Each reveals captured extra viewers between 25 and 54 than Fox Information’ widespread primetime opinion packages.

At CNN,”Cuomo Prime Time” notched extra viewers within the advertiser demo than its time-slot rival at MSNBC, “The Rachel Maddow Present.” It’s the first time since “Cuomo” launched 2018 that it has beat the MSNBC program in that class. Fox Information rival “Hannity” maintained its lead place within the time slot.