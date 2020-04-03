“Cain has met his match!” Jeff Hordley on how Malone is shaking up Emmerdale

It takes a courageous man to go up towards the mighty Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), however that’s what cocky crooked cop DI Mark Malone (Mark Womack) is doing proper now in Emmerdale.

The nasty newcomer is the newest in an extended line of corrupt law enforcement officials that appear to inhabit Hotten nick (bear in mind abusive DI Bails?) and has the exhausting males of the village operating scared because of his digital management of the native prison underworld.

By way of his shady historical past with reformed gangster Will Taylor, Malone has dragged Cain and Billy Fletcher into his nefarious scams however Mr Dingle is determined to banish the baddie and concerned in a dangerous sport of one-upmanship – even Hordley thinks he’s out of his depth…

“Cain has met his match,” says the actor, who just lately marked 20 years on display screen as Cain. “No matter hurdle Cain is attempting to recover from, there is at all times one other one Malone will throw at him.

“Malone has connections and at all times covers himself as a result of he is aware of individuals very excessive up. He’s so bent as a cop he could make issues occur and wriggle out of something.”

Cain believes he has collateral over the crooked cad within the form of a automobile Malone requested them to get rid of that comprises suspicious traces of blood. Nonetheless, when the dastardly detective finds out his lackeys saved maintain of doubtless incriminating proof towards him, the state of affairs escalates. Billy is set up and arrested for assault, however what revenge has Malone received in thoughts for Cain?

“Malone is at all times getting one up,” continues Hordley. “Viewers will actually love him, or like to hate him! Mark is taking part in it very well, he has an excellent angle on the character. He’s at all times ending a scene with this nice look!

“Cain’s followers will like seeing him challenged by somebody and I’m happy to get an adversary, I’ve not had one for some time.”

Whereas the Dingle dad is nonetheless a drive to be reckoned with he’s a a lot calmer and fewer impetuous presence than he was when he arrived in 2000, however Hordley hints Malone could convey out elements of his character which have been buried.

“You’ll see Cain revert to his outdated self as this rivalry performs out. He’ll must dig deep to beat Malone, and be answerable for Will and Billy. Cain has to take management of the state of affairs.”

