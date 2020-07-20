Cairo Film Connection Opens Call for November’s In-Person Festival

Cairo Worldwide Film Festival, having just lately confirmed that this 12 months’s 42nd version will likely be held in particular person in November, has opened the window for submissions to the Cairo Film Connection sidebar, a part of Cairo Business Days.

In its seven years of operation, Cairo Film Connection has helped Arab filmmakers safe funding and partnerships on greater than 100 movies from throughout the area. Final 12 months, the occasion offered greater than $200,000 of help between the shortlisted filmmakers.

Eligible tasks should be characteristic size, fiction or non-fiction, from a filmmaker of Arab nationality or origin with at the least one completed movie on their resume, characteristic or brief. events have till April Four to submit through the competition’s web site.

Cairo Business Days is getting into its third 12 months in partnership with the Arab Cinema Heart, which unites world trade professionals for a collection of masterclasses, panels and occasions designed to advertise and supply world networking alternatives to regional expertise.

“We’re working with our companions to ship a wealthy, accessible and numerous trade program of which some components will likely be delivered digitally in parallel with its key occasions that will likely be held on the Festival’s location,” stated Aliaa Zaky, head of Cairo Business Days.

This 12 months’s competition will run Nov. 19-28. Festival organizers guarantee that mandated well being and security tips from the Egyptian authorities and World Well being Group will likely be strictly adhered to.

Spain’s Telefonica and Atresmedia have appointed Atresmedia Studios CEO Ignacio Corrales as managing director at Buendía Estudios, the brand new powerhouse partnership between Spain’s two largest content material traders. In line with IHS Markit estimates, the 2 spent round €1.45 billion ($1.6 billion) on programming in 2019.

Buendía, authorized by European Fee antitrust authorities in June, was created to advertise Spanish and Latin American expertise globally whereas producing high-end content material with broad worldwide enchantment for third-party operators akin to world streaming platforms.

“Our firm was created with the purpose of turning into the studio of reference for the creation and manufacturing of content material in Spanish for the entire world,” stated Corrales in an announcement.

A pillar of the Spanish audiovisual sector, Corrales was appointed CEO at Atresmedia Studios in 2018. Beforehand he held govt positions at Vertice 360, Spanish broadcaster TVE, Lavinia and NeverSeen.

U.Okay. broadcaster Channel 4 has ordered “Good With Wooden,” a brand new six-part factual collection from Plimsoll Productions, hosted by fashionable TV presenter Mel Giedroyc.

Every episode of the collection takes contestants into the woods for one large construct to be judged by skilled woodworkers who will take into account components akin to design, method and ability earlier than choosing the perfect undertaking in every episode.

Plimsoll’s Grant Mansfield and Karen Plumb will produce out of the corporate’s Cardiff places of work. Amplify Media will deal with world distribution of the finished collection. Channel 4’s Daniel Fromm commissioned the collection.

BrightSpark East, an Argonon Group firm, has been commissioned by Channel 5 for a pair of docu-series specializing in a number of of the world’s most spectacular waterways.

Following a formulation BrightSpark employed on “World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys,” now in its second season at Channel 5, “World’s Most Scenic River Journeys” characteristic six rivers throughout six episodes, following them from supply to sea and introducing viewers to the individuals who stay alongside the best way.

A second but untitled collection can also be within the works. A 3-part program exploring the Mississippi River and the historical past, tradition and engineering of North America’s longest river. Each collection had been ordered by commissioning editor of factual Daniel Pearl and are set to start manufacturing quickly.

Switzerland’s Locarno Film Festival at present introduced the lineup for its Locarno 2020: A Journey within the Festival’s Historical past choice. Curated in response to the excellent circumstances dealing with this 12 months’s competition because of the world pandemic, all of the movies featured at earlier editions of Locarno, and had been chosen by main administrators of the tasks chosen for this 12 months’s The Movies After Tomorrow lineup.

At present “on maintain,” the filmmakers selected 20 movies they thought of emblematic titles from the competition’s 70-year historical past. All 20 will likely be accessible to stream for free on-line in Switzerland, with 10 screening in Locarno theaters from Aug. 5-15.

International streaming platform Mubi is partnering with the competition to carry components of the part to audiences exterior of Switzerland wherever attainable. Mubi may also host its fifth Direct from Locarno world particular, that includes titles from final 12 months’s program for subscribers to observe from residence.

Stranger Than Paradise

Locarno Film Festival

