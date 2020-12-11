Cairo Film Festival Reacts to Misconduct Allegations Against Director

The Cairo Worldwide Film Festival scrapped the purple carpet and press convention for Egyptian filmmaker Islam El Azzazi’s debut function and competitors movie “About Her” after various sexual misconduct allegations have been made towards the director and surfaced within the hours earlier than the movie’s world premiere this week.

The primary of the allegations towards the director was submitted anonymously to Daftar Hekayat, an Arabic weblog that shares tales of sexual violence survivors in their very own phrases. For the reason that movie screened on the competition, different ladies have come ahead. On Thursday, a fifth testimony was revealed on Egyptian feminist discussion board elmodawana.com with additional misconduct allegations towards the filmmaker. It’s understood a sixth particular person has additionally come ahead.

The competition, which ran Dec. 2-10, launched a press release on its official Fb web page quickly after the allegations have been made explaining why they determined to go forward with the premiere. The submit said that “though the accusations towards the director are unsure and never but validated,” if any testimony is confirmed, the competition would exclude the movie.

Talking to Selection, competition director Mohamed Hefzy mentioned, “We felt we had to difficulty a press release shortly given the seriousness of the allegations.” The competition contemplated pulling the movie from the occasion, however finally “took into consideration the producers and all these concerned in making the movie,” added Hefzy.

Within the meantime, El Azzazi, took to Fb to deny the allegations. In his submit, which he has since deleted, he slammed what he claimed have been “inaccurate and slanderous” allegations towards him, and challenged his accusers to take the matter to the suitable authorities.

He ended the assertion by arguing, “I hope the viral group will proceed with warning and perceive that the verification is required by all events earlier than passing judgement.”

Others have stepped ahead to defend the accusers and corroborate their statements. Egyptian filmmaker and artist Salma El Tarzi took to Fb to help the accounts, arguing that regardless of being an outdated good friend of El Azzazi’s, she helps the survivors.

El Azzazi has additionally launched a five-page assertion, seen by Selection, answering the allegations, by which he claims he pulled his unique social media submit due to the feedback. He maintains his innocence, and questions the validity and rationale of the statements made towards him.

Selection reached out to “About Her” distributor Mad Options for touch upon whether or not they may go forward with the movie’s launch, however didn’t obtain a response by press time.