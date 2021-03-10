Caitlin Kinnunen, Bella Ortiz to Lead CW Nun Dramedy Pilot

Caitlin Kinnunen and Bella Ortiz have signed on for the lead roles within the untitled nun dramedy pilot at The CW, Selection has realized.

The pilot facilities on two millennial nuns: one a real believer and the opposite a brand new arrival who hasn’t taken her last vows. The 2 strangers turn out to be sisters on a religious – and spirited – journey to perceive their very own religion and their place within the Catholic Church.

Kinnunen will star as Sister Frances, described because the complacent angel in your shoulder. An impressionable, people-pleasing, younger nun who believes within the energy of ideas and prayers and by no means breaks the foundations, till she meets Sr. Maggie.

Ortiz will play Sister Maggie, described because the daredevil in your shoulder. A radical, millennial nun hell-bent on shaking up the ability buildings of the Catholic Church whereas being of service to her Brooklyn neighborhood. She will be able to’t assist however get into bother, which is why she’ll want Sr. Frances.

Kinnunen is a Tony nominee for her work within the Broadway musical “The Promenade.” Her different Broadway credit embrace “The Bridges of Madison County” and “Spring Awakening.” She has beforehand appeared on reveals reminiscent of “American Vandal,” “Legislation & Order: SVU,” and “The Knick.”

She is repped by Schachter Leisure and the Luedtke Company

Ortiz will subsequent be seen within the teen horror-thriller movie “American Carnage” reverse Jenna Ortega and Jorge Lendeborg Jr. She is repped by IKIGAI Administration and Del Shaw Moonves

Claire Rothrock and Ryann Weir are writing the pilot and govt producing the pilot alongside Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein of Sutton St. Productions. Tessa Blake will direct. CBS Studios will produce.