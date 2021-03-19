Caitlyn Jenner To Be In ‘Holding Up With The Kardashians’ Final Season

Caitlyn Jenner has confirmed that she shall be making an look on the ultimate season of “Holding Up With The Kardashians,” which airs tonight at 8 p.m. on E!

“Put it this manner, I’m within the remaining season,” Jenner stated in an interview with Leisure Tonight. “Over the ten years I did the present, I actually loved doing the present.”

The Kardashian-Jenner household introduced that their actuality collection, which ran for 20 seasons, could be coming to an finish this previous September. Jenner, 71, mirrored on the expertise of the present to ET.

“It actually introduced my household very shut collectively,” Jenner stated. “We went by means of lots collectively. I feel I had most likely among the finest conversations with my children on digicam. Plenty of occasions, , issues occur and as a father or mother, you’re going, ‘Oh, I higher speak to the child about that,’ and also you simply don’t do it as rapidly. You understand, you type of, it’s uncomfortable, however with the present, it’s a must to speak to them about it, like, proper now, and so I feel it actually introduced the household a lot nearer.”

After Jenner transitioned and divorced household matriarch Kris Jenner, she has hardly ever appeared on the present.

The remaining season of the truth collection will proceed to reveal the household’s most weak struggles, together with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s future collectively. When requested to touch upon Kim Kardashian’s latest cut up from rapper Kanye West, Jenner stated that she has discovered to permit the Kardashian household to talk for themselves.

“I like Kim, I like Kanye, I imply we actually had an excellent relationship and I hope one of the best for each of them, however to search out out what’s going on, you will have to speak to them,” Jenner stated.

Whereas Jenner stated she has had a fantastic expertise on the present and is unhappy to see it finish, she expressed how proud she is of her kids.

“That’s the one factor, I see the top of the present is, it’s type of unhappy, however all my children, each one among them, even not simply those on the present, however all my different kids that I’ve,” Jenner stated. “I couldn’t be extra proud. They couldn’t be extra profitable. They’ve all labored very arduous. Nice work ethic, and so they’re actually good folks, in order that’s a very powerful factor.”

Watch the official trailer for the ultimate season under.