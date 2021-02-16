‘Calamity Jane’ to Stream on The Animation Showcase

“Calamity Jane,” Rémi Chayé’s critically acclaimed animated characteristic vying for an Oscar nomination, is ready to roll out on The Animation Showcase, a streaming service devoted to the business.

The hand-drawn “Calamity Jane,” which marks Chayé’s observe up to “Lengthy Manner North,” would be the first animated characteristic movie to be out there worldwide on the service. Though it gained the Cristal Award on the Annecy 2020 On-line animation competition, the film has but to safe a U.S. distribution deal.

The director-driven characteristic is represented in worldwide markets by Indie Gross sales, who beforehand bought the Oscar-nominated “My Life as a Zucchini,” and the Cannes title “One other Day of Life.”

The Animation Showcase, created by Benoit Berthe Siward in 2016, normally solely streams shorts to animation business professionals throughout the award season. The service will, nonetheless, permit “Calamity Jane” to be screened so as to enhance its possibilities of incomes nominations on the Oscars and Annie Awards.

“I’m thrilled to open The Animation Showcase’s streaming platform to an animated characteristic for the primary time with ‘Calamity Jane,’ some of the lovely movies of the yr,” stated Berthe.

“We’ve all the time tried to champion the perfect creations, so it appeared pure to help this wonderful characteristic in these

difficult instances the place it has turn into not possible to meet in particular person with the studios and the remainder of the business,” added Berthe.

“Calamity Jane” tells the story of the 12-year-old Martha Jane who should take cost of her siblings after her father is damage in a severe accident whereas driving a big convoy to the West in seek for a greater life. Pissed off by the constraints of being a woman, Martha Jane decides to costume as a boy to higher fulfil her responsibility to maintain her household and pursue her rising thirst for freedom and journey outdoors of the constraints of the inflexible convoy. And sooner or later, after being unfairly accused of theft, she runs away decided to show her innocence.

As with Chayé’s earlier movie “Lengthy Manner North,” “Calamity Jane” is pushed by a daring and fearless feminine hero. The movie was produced by Possibly Films (“Lengthy Manner North,” “Zombillenium”) and Nørlum (“Music of the

Sea,” “Lengthy Manner North”).

“Calamity Jane” opened in France’s theaters in October, grossing greater than $1 million in a pair weeks earlier than the shut down of cinemas due to the pandemic.

“We’ve put a lot into the making of ‘Calamity Jane’ these previous 5 years that it’s really heartbreaking not to have the opportunity to share it extra broadly due to the COVID-19 state of affairs,” stated Henri Magalon and Claire La Combe at Possibly Films.

The producers stated the “platform presents a singular alternative to correctly convey consciousness on our work to the animation and movement image neighborhood.”