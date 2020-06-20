‘Calamity,’ ‘The Physics of Sorrow,’ ‘Undone’ – Variety

June 20 was at all times meant to be the day the 2020 Annecy Worldwide Animation Movie Competition would hand out awards at an brisk, paper airplane-filled gala, making it one of crucial dates on the worldwide animation calendar.

Whereas different points of the pageant have been modified dramatically by the fallout of the COVID-19 disaster, pageant organizers felt it symbolically necessary to protect that date. To that finish, 10 days forward of the pageant’s official June 30 shut, prizes have been awarded through a live-streamed video on the pageant’s YouTube channel in an enthralling ceremony which allowed spectators to work together with and congratulate the winners as prizes have been introduced. And of course, as is customary for Annecy, fill the chat with cries of “lapin” (French for rabbit) each time one of the furry creatures appeared on display.

Coming full circle, Rémi Chayé’s “Calamity,” featured in a Work in Progress panel hosted by French producers Possibly Films eventually yr’s pageant, received the pageant’s prime prize, the Cristal Award for greatest function movie. The win continues a superb run of French type within the competitors following final yr’s winner “I Misplaced My Physique” and “Funan,” a co-production with Belgium, Cambodia and Luxembourg, the yr earlier than.

Some competitors movies screened on the pageant’s digital platform this yr, however the “Calamity” crew determined to carry off on its full premiere till a time when will be held in a brick-and-mortar theater. As an alternative, Possibly Films and Paris-based gross sales agent Indie Gross sales opted to share an introduction to the movie delivered by Chayé and a 17-minute behind-the-scenes presentation that includes beforehand unseen clips from the now-finished movie.

Russian manufacturing “The Nostril or the Conspiracy of Mavericks,” from 1995 Annecy winner and Russian animation legend Andrey Khrzhanovsky (“The Gray Bearded Lion”), received this yr’s Jury Award, whereas Mariusz Wilczynski’s “Kill It and Go away this City,” a crucial hit at its Berlin premiere, obtained the part’s Jury Distinction.

A Norway-Latvia co-production from Bivrost Movie & TV and Ego Media, Ilze Burkovska Jacobsen’s autobiographical documentary “My Favourite Conflict” was chosen as one of the best function from this yr’s Contrechamp choice. Now in its second yr, Contrechamp acts because the pageant’s platform for movies from thrilling rising skills from all over the world.

The one title directed by a lady from both of the pageant’s foremost function sections, “My Favourite Conflict” ruminates on a childhood spent within the Soviet Union and the way fact will be arduous to return by amidst a flood of authoritarian propaganda.

Jae-huun Ahn’s South Korean function “The Shaman Sorceress,” one other former Annecy Work in Progress participant (2016), was acknowledged with the Contrechamp Jury Distinction.

The Shaman Sorceress

Credit score: Busan Movie Competition

“Schooom’s Odyssey” picked up one other trophy for the mantels of producers Picolo Photos and director Julien Bisaro. Having already received greatest brief movie for kids-up-to-six at Prix Jeunesse and a greatest animated brief for youths at Belgium’s Anima 2020, it took prime TV honors at this yr’s Annecy, successful the Cristal for Finest TV Manufacturing.

Bisaro, Annie-nominated for his storyboard work on Xilam-produced “I Misplaced My Physique,” will direct the “The Wolf,” the corporate’s subsequent function outing. In “Schooom’s,” he delivers a 2D animated particular for preschoolers, shot with an arresting sense of an immersive nature, which follows plucky owl chick Shooom, hatched simply earlier than a storm, on a journey to search out its mom.

Robin Shaw’s “The Tiger Who Got here to Tea,” produced by Lupus Movies within the U.Ok. for NBC Common, obtained a Jury Award for a TV Particular, whereas Amazon Prime Video’s “Undone” was picked by the jury as one of the best TV Sequence in competitors.

A day after successful the distinguished Fipresci award for a brief movie, Oscar-nominated director Theodore Ushev’s “The Physics of Sorrow,” successful at each Toronto and Clermont Ferrand, took as we speak’s Annecy Cristal for greatest brief movie and offered one of the night’s most touching moments, as his acceptance speech additionally included the second he was first informed he’d received the Cristal. Ushev leapt out of his chair, cheered, laughed and cried as he talked about how necessary this award is to him. A primary-person account from a anonymous narrator recounting life highlights from childhood via to a melancholic twilight in Canada, his brief was at all times one of the favorites from a stacked subject and made Variety’s listing of 10 shorts to not miss.

Spanish auteur Alberto Vázquez, director of “Birdboy: The Forgotten Kids” and the extremely anticipated “Unicorn Wars” which premiered its first blood-soaked cotton sweet trailer throughout this yr’s pageant, received the Jury Award within the brief movie class with “Homeless Residence.” The darkest entry in competitors this yr, each narratively and aesthetically, the movie is about in a black and white, demonized model of Vazquez’s native Galicia and metaphorically examines points that rural natives face when returning dwelling after years spent elsewhere.

Yifan Bao’s “The City” – concerning the significance of household and placing on a courageous face towards conformity – was picked because the part’s greatest first movie. Soetkin Verstegen’s black and white cease movement “Freeze Body” and Max Hattler’s “Serial Parallels” shared a Jury Distinction.

This yr’s Cristal for a commissioned movie was awarded to Daniel Almagor and Raman Djafari’s colourful music video for “Traveler” from NYC-based brass band Fortunate Chops, whereas the Commissioned Movie Jury Award went to Gavin Unusual’s “Turtle Journey,” commissioned by Greenpeace and produced by legendary U.Ok cease movement outfit Aardman Animations.

From the Moscow College of New Cinema, Kirill Khachaturov’s “Bare” received the Cristal for this yr’s prime commencement movie, whereas “Sura” from Korean Nationwide College of Arts grad Hae-Ji Jeong and “Pile” from the U.Ok.’s Royal Faculty of Artwork alum Toby Auberg each received jury prizes.

In VR, Raqi Syed and Areito Echevarria’s “Minimal Mass,” a sci-fi story exploring the emotional fallout after a miscarriage, took the Cristal for Finest VR Work, with Martin Allais and Nicolas Casavecchia’s “Battlescar – Punk Was Invented by Ladies” successful a jury prize.

2019 ANNECY INTL. ANIMATION FILM FESTIVAL OFFICIAL SELECTION WINNERS

FEATURE FILMS

CRISTAL FOR A FEATURE FILM

“Calamity, a Childhood of Martha Jane Cannary,” (Rémi Chayé France, Denmark)

JURY AWARD

“The Nostril or the Conspiracy of Mavericks,” (Andrey Khrzhanovsky, Russia)

JURY DISTINCTION

“Kill It and Go away this City,” (Mariusz Wilczynski, Poland)

CONTRECHAMP AWARD

“My Favourite Conflict,” (Ilze Burkovska Jacobsen, Latvia, Norway)

CONTRECHAMP JURY DISTINCTION

“The Shaman Sorceress,” (Jae-huun Ahn, South Korea)

SHORT FILMS

CRISTAL FOR A SHORT FILM

“The Physics of Sorrow,” (Theodore Ushev, Canada)

JURY AWARD

“Homeless Residence,” (Alberto Vázquez, France, Spain)

JURY DISTINCTION (TIED)

“Freeze Body,” (Soetkin Verstegen, Belgium)

“Genius Loci,” (Adrien Merigeau, France)

JEAN-LUC XIBERRAS AWARD FOR A FIRST FILM

“The City,” (Yifan Bao, China)

OFF-LIMITS AWARD

“Serial Parallels,” (Max Hattler, Germany, Hong Kong)

TV AND COMMISSIONED FILMS

TV SERIES AND FILMS

JURY AWARD FOR A TV SERIES

“Undone: The Hospital,” (Hisko Hulsing, U.S.)

JURY AWARD FOR A TV SPECIAL

“The Tiger Who Got here to Tea,” (Robin Shaw, United Kingdom)

CRISTAL FOR A TV PRODUCTION

“Shooom’s Odyssey,” (Julien Bisaro, Belgium, France)

COMMISSIONED FILMS

CRISTAL FOR A COMMISSIONED FILM

Fortunate Chops “Traveler,” (Daniel Almagor, Raman Djafari, Germany)

JURY AWARD

Greenpeace “Turtle Journey,” (Gavin Unusual, United Kingdom)

GRADUATION FILMS

CRISTAL FOR A GRADUATION FILM

“Bare,” (Kirill Khachaturov, Russia)

JURY DISTINCTION

“Sura,” (Hae-Ji Jeong, South Korea)

JURY AWARD

“Pile,” (Toby Auberg United Kingdom)

VR WORKS

CRISTAL FOR THE BEST VR WORK

“Minimal Mass,” (Raqi Syed, Areito Echevarria, France, New Zealand)

JURY DISTINCTION

“Battlescar – Punk Was Invented by Ladies,” (Martin Allais, Nicolas Casavecchia, U.S., France)