Calcutta High Court gave security instructions to Haseen Jahan, wife of cricketer Mohammad Shami, to the police, know the whole matter

Mohammed Shami Hasin Jahan: The Calcutta High Court has directed the city police to provide security to Hasin Jahan (Hasin Jahan), the wife of cricketer Mohammed Shami (Mohammed Shami). A dispute is going on between Hasin Jahan and Mohammed Shami and Jahan alleged that some people are threatening him in relation to some of his posts on social media.

Hasin Jahan's lawyer Ashish Chakraborty said that he has received complaints for some of his posts on social media and he has filed a police complaint in this regard. Chakraborty told the court that the police had not taken any action on his complaint.

On this, senior advocate of the state, Amitesh Banerjee said that the police have lodged the complaint as an FIR and are investigating. Justice Debangsu Basak, after hearing both the parties, ordered on Tuesday that the police will ensure that there is no harm to the life and property of the petitioner. The police was also directed to submit a report on the steps taken on the complaint. The court has directed to present the report within four weeks.

