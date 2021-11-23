Caldera, the new map of Call of Duty Warzone, is revealed thanks to a trick from Vanguard players

A bug allows you to see the renewed appearance of the Battle Royale with the spectator mode on the Shipment map.

With Call of Duty: Vanguard now in stores, players are on the lookout for the new Call of Duty: Warzone map. East, under the name Caldera, will take us to the Pacific replacing Verdansk, but we will have to wait a little longer than necessary to be able to go through it and offer an assessment, since it has been delayed together with the new season of the Sledgehammer shooter.

But users have their own resources and, how could it be otherwise, they have already been able to take a first look at the new scenario. Through a hack on the Shipment map, a classic that came to the game this past week, you have been able to see the first details of what Caldera would be using the spectator mode and leaving the limits set.

Something similar happened with Verdansk in 2019This is something that already happened with Verdansk in 2019, when players were also able to have an overview of the map thanks to a bug with the spectator camera. However, this only lets us see a part of the setting that will arrive on December 8, and does not represent the final aspect of the same as not being implemented all the efforts in that outer zone, since it is not thought to be visited through Shipment.

Recall that Vanguard arrived on November 5 to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S with a strong decrease in sales compared to previous deliveries. At 3DJuegos we have been able to assess it after spending a few hours with it, and although it seems as solid as ever, we consider it a missed opportunity. If you want to know more, check out the Call of Duty: Vanguard review.

