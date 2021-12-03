Caldera, the new map of Call of Duty: Warzone with Vanguard, shows its 15 different zones

The shooter takes us to the Pacific with a new battle scenario for its Battle Royale.

Call of Duty: Vanguard has been with us for almost a month and, on the occasion of its launch, Call of Duty: Warzone it will also be affected. The Battle Royale of Activision is preparing the arrival of Caldera, their new map set in the Pacific that they have already taught us in depth.

The new scenario will arrive in the game next December 9, with exclusive 24-hour early access for those who own a copy of Vanguard. But, before that, the team has revealed on its official website the 15 different areas that will have the map, with its corresponding descriptions.

You can see them in detail below:

Naval Arsenal To the northwest of Caldera is a massive shipyard and forward base offering a mix of indoor and outdoor combat opportunities, as well as several unusual tactical positions, such as the stalls of deep dry docks. Inland there is a cluster of large buildings (a command center, an administrative structure, a barracks complex, a training ground, and a firing range) with beaches and radar antennas to the east of the main arsenal. Industrial Docks This large-scale industrial port complex, formerly managed by the shipping company, includes the rusting superstructures of five massive cranes, a large ship hangar, the company’s abandoned headquarters, and a commercial port (anyone thinking of Shipment?) . The area also connects several nearby points of interest: fuel depots, phosphate containers and Phosphate Mines refineries; Peak, a military base with semi-cylindrical metal barracks near the Naval Arsenal; and a fishing village with its bamboo houses close to the virgin forests of Runway. Runway Although the main airfield and the Caldera Terminal runway host the majority of takeoffs and landings, there is a secondary runway in the further northeast area for personnel stationed at Beachhead or the Naval Arsenal / Industrial Docks complex. Being a semi-hidden area in the jungle, you will have to go through isolated dwellings and ruined farms, and climb as you can through rugged rocky foothills to reach this coastal promontory where you will find a dirt track. If you go into the jungle, you will see a military command center that hides its own secrets. Ruins North of the river town and west of the vast mining site is an intact archaeological site containing the remains of megalithic structures apparently built around the 12th century with balusters that mimic natural volcanic columns. Nearby you will see a fast flowing stream. If you venture east down a jungle ravine, you will reach other larger ruins deep in the hill forest. Among other surprises, you will also find a series of natural pools at different levels and thermal springs covered with vegetation. Phosphate Mines A gigantic mining operation for the extraction, refining and transport of phosphate in which you will find winding roads, huge crushers, a cable car that connects the main gorge with the docks, smaller factories, a railway line and steep terraces that offer various types of confrontation. Operators can also investigate a large manufacturing complex, search for old mining facilities, come across a [[CENSURADO]]with your own [[CENSURADO]]or explore the outer reaches, which are home to secondary facilities, runoff pools, conveyor structures, dump docks, containment pools, and even a remote gas station and grocery store. Peak This is the highest area. In the center of the map you will find the colossal summit of the sleeping volcano that gives the island its name. The height advantage you’ll gain from landing atop the caldera throat and the Axis military battery under construction is offset by the exposed surroundings. The boulders can give you a break if the area starts to get too crowded, like the main cable car station that leaves from Peak to Runway, or the magma chamber and what was built during its slumber … Beachhead Between the dunes of the northwest coast of the island there is an intricate network of defensive trenches located under the communications center, the radar antennas, the barracks and the huge military complex. They were built to protect themselves from a possible attack from the beach. Further south there are artillery batteries juxtaposed over a village of bamboo houses situated on either side of a river gorge with plenty of main roads, dirt roads, trails and goat paths through the undergrowth that will allow you to move in all directions. . River Village In addition to the wreckage of a cargo ship and recent artillery positions strategically placed on the western slopes of Peak, you’ll find the bamboo huts, footbridges, rice paddies and steep slopes of a small town intact and ready to explore. Further south and east is the main paved artery that surrounds the entire caldera. On either side, you’ll see wilderness dotted with small industrial facilities, more modern structures from the 1930s, and hillside homes with anti-aircraft batteries to control traffic at the nearby airfield. Clear Water Lagoon An old lighthouse overlooks a shallow bay that is home to old bamboo huts and a quaint seaside community with newer-built houses. Cross the lagoon to discover its secrets, including the remains of Captain Butcher’s plane … Boiler Terminal Aircraft and buildings to explore abound on the island’s main airfield, including smaller support structures for personnel and a control tower with more than one access. If you don’t want to expose yourself on the runway or in the wide hangar entrances, you can head to an area of ​​buildings near the town or to the south, along the coast, where the Allied military forces set up their base of operations. agricultural center By far the largest point of interest in Caldera is the fertile farmland south of the volcano. In addition to the many farms, there are industrial warehouses with agricultural machinery and warehouses, an administrative center, a tower with a water tank, and other unique places that will allow you to find your way around the lush and winding landscape of this area. You’ll find abundant routes and combat opportunities throughout southern Caldera, from numerous remote farms, silos, and lakes, to logging camps, a military post, a communications tower, and rocky ridges. Shark’s Lair Submarine Pen The largest military installation on the island is located in a natural cave on the east coast of Caldera: an ominous submarine dock called Shark’s Lair. It was built by Axis forces to host their ships. In fact, one of them is still at anchor here. The lair offers a huge interior space to explore and defend. Outside are several buildings and a bunker complex with an elaborate tunnel system that you can explore for supplies or contracts. Caldera Power Plant A power plant of medium size with a pair of chimneys dominates the upper flood plain located southern airfield, cover abundant foliage, waterfalls and ancient ruins ladder, as the entire area. If you venture further south from the center, you will see a large radio antenna and civil station. Caldera Capital City The main town of Caldera sits in the huge natural basin, along the southern coast of the island. You will find several historical buildings that you can control, such as the Royal Theater or Capitol Building, and art deco structures, such as the Fire Station and Police Station, located on both sides of the tram. Along the western perimeter of the capital are hillside residential areas and a lighthouse that offer space and height compared to the hustle and bustle of central Main Street. The coastal developments in the south of the city have a luxurious yacht club on the waterfront and a bar where a squad could celebrate their Battle Royale victory in advance. Royal Cabana Resort Tourists Royal Cabana Resort wealthy could enjoy pristine sandy beaches, excellent surfing opportunities, clusters of cabins and an elegant structure that housed the main building of the hotel. Caldera visiting operators will find the remains of the resort and a major artery that allows quick access by road. There is also a small square with its clock tower, a bus station and the entrance to the hotel itself. The grounds of the complex are wide and lush, with shallow pools, ferns and palms can explore thoroughly.

Whether you like the successor to Verdansk more or less, the truth is that it is Warzone who is currently supporting the franchise. We cannot say that Vanguard has sold poorly, but it has reaped worse numbers than previous deliveries. In fact, a recent survey asked regular Call of Duty players why they have suffered a loss of interest in the series, leaving us with surprising responses.

