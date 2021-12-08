Caldera, the new Warzone map, presents its launch trailer that takes Call of Duty to the Pacific

The story of Call of Duty: Vanguard continues in the battle royale, which opens for the season this week.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 7 December 2021, 09:53 3 comments

Call of Duty: Vanguard It is not being the game of the franchise that is getting the most smiles from Activision. The title has been with us for more than a month and, although it does not present a very different proposal from previous years, it has not managed to come close to the numbers of previous deliveries. But, as a good war shooter, he has one bullet left: his association with Warzone.

And it is that the story of Vanguard will continue in Caldera, the new map that replaces Verdansk in the free to play battle royale. This arrives this week and has presented a launch trailer that you can see on these lines. In it, the area is once again presented as an idyllic destination for our vacations, to later enter the most absolute madness of explosions, shots and chases on the ground or in the air.

The story will expand over the monthsThe stage will come hand in hand with the season 1 of this new stage, with new weapons, cosmetics and operators. About the story, we know that Taskforce Trident is present, a group made up of three new operators who land on the island in the middle of their mission to rescue Butcher. Their plane is completely destroyed and they are trapped in Caldera, where they discover that the Nazis have plans to end the world. The narrative of this story will continue to expand over the months

The new Call of Duty: Warzone map will be available from the December 9 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, although those who have the current main installment will benefit from 24-hour early access. A few days ago we were able to completely review its 15 different areas to which we can launch once the starting gun is fired.

More about: Call of duty Warzone, Call of Duty Vanguard, Caldera, Map, Battle Royale and Activision.