Caleb Plant and the tragic day he lost his daughter

The sad story of how Caleb Plant lost his daughter (Photo: Instagram / @ CalebPlant)

Next Saturday, November 6, Caleb Plant will seek to become the first undisputed champion of the super middleweight, when he puts his belt of the FIB (International Boxing Federation) before the three of Canelo Alvarez, in a fight that will also break economic records in his career.

Plant, 29, won his first international belt in January 2019, when he defeated the Venezuelan by unanimous decision, Jose Uzcátegui. That day, the Tennessee native kept the promise he made to his daughter four years earlier, Alia Plant; become world champion boxing.

This oath was made in the last hours of his life. Little Pumpkin, as he nicknames his daughter in social networks, because unfortunately for the family Plant, her first-born daughter had a short life of 19 months, a period in which she fought for her life after suffering from an unknown brain abnormality.

Alia Plant was born on May 7, 2013, the product of the couple made up of a young man Caleb 20-year-old and his 19-year-old girlfriend, Carman Jean Briscoe-Lee, who fought together for their daughter’s health as soon as she was diagnosed with the brain and respiratory problems she was born with.

In an interview provided for The Mayweather Channel, the American boxer gave very personal details of how he lived that hard moment, where he explained the problems his little girl was living with.

“There was not a single day that I had less than 150 seizures. I sent the blood to do more than 50,000 tests to the Hospital Infantil Vanderbilt, which is probably the most prestigious children’s hospital in the world. Everything came back negative for her ”, she affirmed.

In addition, the world champion for FIB in the 168 pounds detailed what his daughter suffered while she was alive, since Alia had all kinds of complications with breathing, eating and moving.

“She had brain damage, so she had no motor skills, she couldn’t sit up, couldn’t hold up, couldn’t make a fist. He randomly kicked his leg here or there and couldn’t eat. I ate through a tube connected to the stomach, ”he explained during the talk.

Alia Plant He had to receive around sixteen doses of medicine a day, in addition to needing injections in his leg to improve his health, all while his finances still could not depend entirely on boxing, because at that time Caleb he was still an amateur boxer and lucrative contracts were still a long way off.

Sweethands, as he is also known from his beginnings as a boxer, reported that during his daughter’s treatment he lived for months with her in the hospital, even when he had his preparation camp, so Alia it became the only axis of his life.

“I’d wake up, go to the gym and train, come back and spend time with her. Then I would go back to exercise, come back and rest with her. I would go home every two days to get more clothes, then I would come back ”, said the boxer, in addition to explaining that even his ice baths were performed in the hospital.

It was until January 29, 2015 when the tragedy completely shook him, because while he was beginning his professional career and already held a record of five fights without defeat, he received the news that his daughter was in a very delicate health situation.

Plant explained the sad day he had to say goodbye to AliaIt was after a crisis that put her on very severe medical assistance.

“I could barely stay afloat, but the next day when I woke up they said, ‘Mr Plant, we don’t think you should go. We know we’ve told her many times, but this time her daughter will pass away. ‘

That day Plant had to cancel his next fight that was very close and recited the words he said to his Little Pumpkin: “I walked up to her and whispered: ‘Are you tired? Because if you are, I won’t be disappointed in you. I’m not going to be mad at you or upset with you. I just want you to know if you don’t want to go through this anymore, I support you. I love you and your father is not going to be mad at you’”.

After promising the title and saying goodbye, Alia He died at 10:55 in the morning. One month after, Plant He returned to the ring and successfully embarked on his quest for the world title, which he achieved four years later.

