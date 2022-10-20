Caleb Plant brutally knocked out his rival and celebrated by “burying” him: what he said about the celebration that generated a strong repudiation

The American boxer returned after the defeat with Canelo Álvarez with an impressive performance

Caleb Plant had the best return to the ring. After the defeat against Canelo Álvarez, the American boxer defeated Anthony Dirrell with a brutal KO in the ninth round and once again challenged the greatest exponents of boxing. However, his attitude at the celebrations generated a strong repudiation and he had to go out and clarify it.

It was a great combination that Caleb Plant put in. He first connected to Dirrell’s liver and then another hook to the chin that left Anthony Dirrell speechless. While the referee decreed the triumph of the American, he approached his rival and made burial gestures.

The American boxer celebrated by “burying” his rival, after the brutal KO against Anthony Dirrell

It was the judge himself who ran to stop him, while the booing of the public present at the Barclays Center could be heard in the background, where the main fight was the one between Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius. Although after this reprehensible attitude Caleb Plant approached Anthony Dirrell and helped him stand up, his attitude was very reprehensible on social networks.

“I was burying all the rivalry. That’s all, there is nothing more to say, ”was the irony that Plant appealed to at the press conference. “I’m sure everyone had heard how much he hates me and he said that he would never let a white boy beat him. Let me say something: skin doesn’t win fights, skills win fights,” he added about his gesture. It is worth mentioning that the previous fight was hot, with grievances from one side and the other.

The controversial party celebration Caleb Plant (Getty Images)

The same had happened with Canelo Álvarez, to the point that the American insulted his mother and generated a scandal in the previous one. After the fight on June 11, 2021 that ended with a knockout victory 11, a situation that allowed him to unify the titles to the Mexican, Caleb Plant apologized.

“I’m here to stay and I think I made that very clear tonight. I am one of the best super middleweights in the world. I’m going to sit down with Al Haymon, with Lou (DiBella), I think I have the best team in boxing. And I want to continue making great fights and beat the best super middleweights in the world to get back to the top”, Plant closed, in another very controversial evening.

Wilder’s brutal knockout



The background fight of this evening closed with another spectacular knockout. Before the bell signaled the end of the first round, the American boxer Deontay Wilder knocked out finn Robert Helenius at the evening held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn (New York). With this consecration, the 36-year-old fighter returned to victory after two consecutive losses against Tyson Fury.

The former heavyweight champion moved cautiously for most of the round before unleashing a right hand long considered the best in the ring. He knew instantly that it was over, and posed against the ropes even before the end of the fight was declared.

Wilder 43-2-1 (42 KOs) won decisively in his first fight since his two knockout setbacks against Fury, the last in an 11th round last October after the Gypsy King got up after falling to the canvas twice. But Helenius (31-4) couldn’t get up or respond to that fight-ending right hand with the remaining three seconds to go of the first assault.

“I set him up, I allowed him to come and then when he came I attacked”Wilder explained. “It was a great night,” congratulated the American, who improves his career balance to 43 wins, 42 of them by knockout, two losses and a draw. Regarding his next objective, the only thing the boxer is clear about is that he is ready to continue: “Who will be the next? I’m up for anything”, adding: “Andy Ruiz, Usyk or whatever. I’m back. The excitement is back in the heavyweight division.”

