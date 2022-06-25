Caleb Plant confessed that the defeat of Canelo vs. Bivol “hurt” him

Caleb Plant entered into a rivalry with Saúl Álvarez at 168 pounds (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

After having conquered the pinnacle of success at 168 pounds with the undisputed championship, Saúl Álvarez suffered a painful defeat with Dmitry Bivol. The result of the fight divided opinions and generated various reactions. Even the one who made his opinion known was Caleb Plantthe last boxer who Canelo faced in the super middleweight division, who expressed that the defeat of the Mexican generated discomfort.

During a chat with the media The Good Fightthe American fighter agreed to have followed the development of the brawl on May 7, 2022, as well as the pain that caused the way the fight ended. And it is that beyond the defeat itself, his discomfort was caused by the obstacle that losing the belt implied for his career of the International Boxing Federation (FIB).

“It hurt a bit. Seeing him come out and do that was like ‘I wish that was me’. It is part of the sport. When you go in with someone, most of the time someone has to go out with the short end, but I use it as motivation to get back in the ring again ”, he declared when asked for his opinion regarding Alvarez’s most recent fight at light heavyweight.

After beating Plant, Canelo became the undisputed 168-pound champion (Photo: Screenshot/ESPN)

And it is that after having conquered the first place of the most prestigious pound for pound rankings worldwide, Álvarez sought to repeat the feat he achieved in November 2019 against the 175-pound champion of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), Sergey Kovalev.

The Mexican appeared before the public at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada as a slight favorite to beat the Russian. The trend was noticed in the entrance that the two characters had towards the ring because, while Álvarez broke through with a spectacular performance adorned with cheers and applause, Bivol had to endure the boosinsults and the fact of not being able to display their flag and National Anthem.

From the start of the fight the native of Kyrgyzstan stuck to his frontal style to overcome his rival. As in each of his previous 19 fights, he used the jab as his main weapon to counter the Guadalajaran and took him to the ropes on several occasions. On the contrary, Álvarez could not counterattack and, despite his attempt to tire Bivol’s left limb with punches, he was denied the chance to be superior.

The American confessed to feeling bad about Canelo’s defeat against Dmitry Bivol (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

At the end of the brawl, the judges confirmed the evident anticipated result throughout the 12 rounds. Two of the three cards gave victory to Dmitry Bivol and they put the second spot in the historical record of Guadalajara. After announcing the result, the stands of the sports venue were completely emptied and the favorite was forced to deal with frustration he has rarely known.

Caleb Plant’s comment on the defeat of Canelo surprised fans by rivalry that both boxers established at 168 pounds. This was determined from the first meeting before the media, as they staged an exchange of shoves and slaps that turned into attacks and insults during the months prior to the fight.

Once in the ensogado, Álvarez came out willing to take the fight by way of knockout. Although the American resisted falling to the canvas, when the brawl was experiencing its last episodes, the Canelo managed to knock down his rival to finish the process on the fast track.

Although on subsequent occasions Caleb Plant has expressed his dissatisfaction with the result, the complaints could not prevent the loss of his crown and the conversion of Canelo Alvarez in the first undisputed champion in 168-pound history.

KEEP READING:

The obligation that El Tri has for Qatar 2022, according to Javier Aguirre

This was the reunion of Canelo Álvarez with Karen Beltrán, mother of his first daughter

Who is Alma Ibarra, the Mexican boxer who is chasing a record set by Canelo Álvarez