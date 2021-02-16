Calendar For Oscars, Globes, & More

All awards and nominations result in the coveted Academy Awards ceremony. Because the business’s chief in awards evaluation, predictions and the leisure enterprise, you will discover the important thing upcoming dates for this yr’s awards season.

All vital dates are in daring. Oscar nominations will likely be introduced on March 15, 2021, with voting set to happen for six days starting on March 5. The 93rd annual Academy Awards (The Oscars) are scheduled to air reside on ABC on Sunday, April 25, from a number of places, together with the Dolby Theatre.

Oscar nomination voting will start earlier than vital teams, and guilds such because the Critics Selection winners (March 7), PGA nominations (March 8), DGA nominations (March 9), ASC nominations (March 9) and BAFTA nominations (March 9) get to disclose their alternatives. The ACE Eddies nominations will even be introduced after voting has concluded (March 11). That is vital as in years like 2012 when nominations are occurring earlier than main guilds weigh-in, we are inclined to see many surprises on Oscar nomination morning (reminiscent of Ben Affleck from “Argo” and Kathryn Bigelow from “Zero Darkish Thirty” snubbed and shockers like Benh Zeitlin from “Beasts of the Southern Wild” included).

Take a look at the important thing dates beneath and bookmark the web page.

FEBRUARY 2021

Feb 12 – Writers Guild of America Voting Ends (WGA)

Feb 16 – Last Display Actors Guild Voting Begins (SAG)

Feb 16 – Writers Guild of America Nominations (WGA)

Feb 17– Administrators Guild of America Voting Opens (DGA)

Feb 18– Make-Up & Hairstylists Guild Nominations (IATSE Native 706)

Feb 19 – Last Writers Guild of America Voting Begins (WGA)

Feb 23 – Last Golden Globe Voting Ends (HFPA)

Feb 25 – Palm Springs Worldwide Movie Competition Awards Gala

Feb 25 – Producers Guild of America Nomination Voting Begins (PGA)

Feb 26 – American Movie Institute AFI Awards (AFI)

Feb 28 – Golden Globe Awards (HPFA) – TELEVISED

MARCH 2021

March 1 – Golden Reel Award Nominations (MPSE)

March 2 – Artwork Administrators Guild Nominations (ADG)

March 2 – Cinema Audio Society Nominations (CAS)

March 2 – Phoenix Movie Critics Society (PFCS)

March 3 – Annie Award nominations (The Annies)

March 4 – Costume Designers Guild nominations (CDG)

March 5 – Hollywood Critics Affiliation Awards (HCA)

March 5 – Academy Awards Nomination Voting Begins (The Oscars)

March 5 – Last Writers Guild of America Voting Ends (WGA)

March 5-14 – Miami Worldwide Movie Competition

March 7 – Critics’ Selection Awards (CCA) – TELEVISED

March 8 – Producers Guild of America Nominations (PGA)

March 9 – American Society of Cinematographers Nominations (ASC)

March 9 – Cinema Eye Honors Awards (CEHA)

March 9 – Administrators Guild of America Nominations (DGA)

March 9 – Last Administrators Guild of America Voting Begins (DGA)

March 9 – EE British Academy Movie Awards Nominations (BAFTA)

March 10 – Academy Awards Nomination Voting Ends

March 11 – American Cinema Editors Nominations (ACE)

March 11 – Producers Guild of America Nomination Voting Ends (PGA)

March 12 – Detroit Movie Critics Society Nominations (DFCS)

March 12 – Producers Guild of America Nominations (PGA)

March 12 – Last Producers Guild of America Voting Begins (PGA)

March 13 – USC Scripter Awards (The Scripters)

March 14 – Detroit Movie Critics Society Awards (DFCS)

March 15 – 93rd Academy Award Nominations (Oscars) –

March 16–20 – South by Southwest Movie Competition (SXSW)

March 19 – Last Producers Guild of America Voting Ends (PGA)

March 21 – Writers Guild of America Awards (WGA)

March 24 – Producers Guild of America Awards (PGA)

March 30 – Last Display Actors Guild Voting Ends (SAG)

March 31 – April 10 – Santa Barbara Worldwide Movie Competition (SBIFF)

APRIL 2021

April 3 – Make-Up & Hairstylists Guild Awards (IATSE Native 706)

April 4 – Display Actors Guild Awards (SAG) – televised

April 6 – Visible Results Society Awards (VES)

April 7 – African-American Movie Critics Affiliation Awards (AAFCA)

April 9 – Last Administrators Guild of America Voting Ends (DGA)

April 10 – Artwork Administrators Guild Awards (ADG)

April 10 – Administrators Guild of America Awards (DGA)

April 11 – EE British Academy Movie Awards (BAFTA) – televised

April 13 – Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDG)

April 15 – Casting Society of America Artios Awards (CSA)

April 15 – Last Academy Awards Voting Begins

April 16 – Annie Awards (The Annies)

April 17 – Cinema Audio Society Awards (CAS)

April 18 – American Cinema Editors Awards (ACE)

April 18 – Dorian Awards (GALECA)

April 18 – Golden Reel Awards (MPSE)

April 18 – American Society of Cinematographers Awards (ASC)

April 20 – Last Academy Awards Voting Ends

April 22 – Movie Unbiased Spirit Awards – TELEVISED

April 25 – 93rd annual Academy Awards (Oscars)

Concerning the Academy Awards (Oscars)

The Academy Awards, higher generally known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious creative award within the movie business. Since 1927, nominees and winners are chosen by members of the Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). 17 branches are represented throughout the close to 10,000 particular person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting administrators, cinematographers, costume designers, administrators, documentary, executives, movie editors, make-up and hairstylists, advertising and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, manufacturing design, quick movies and have animation, sound, visible results and writers.

The Oscars are scheduled for Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Concerning the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Overseas Press Affiliation, is held yearly with 93 members since 1944. The group acknowledges excellence in movie and tv throughout drama and comedy or musical classes. Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” holds the document for essentially the most awards gained by a single movie with seven. Milos Forman’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and Alan Parker’s “Midnight Specific” is subsequent in keeping with six every. Robert Altman’s “Nashville” has the document for many nominations obtained by a movie with 11 whereas Colin Higgins’ “Foul Play,” Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Half III” and Mike Nichols’ “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” share the document for receiving essentially the most nominations and never successful a single award at seven.

The Golden Globes are scheduled for Feb. 28, 2021.

Concerning the SAG Awards

The Display Actors Guild Awards, hosted by SAG-AFTRA, is an annual award present that has develop into probably the most vital and key indicators for the Oscars. 4 movies have gained essentially the most SAG awards with three: 1999’s “American Magnificence,” 2002’s “Chicago,” 2011’s “The Assist” and 2017’s “Three Billboards outdoors Ebbing, Missouri.” Three motion pictures have been nominated for essentially the most SAG awards with 5: 1998’s “Shakespeare in Love,” “Chicago” and 2008’s “Doubt.”