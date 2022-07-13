Caliber 6.0 is here: so you can use the full text search and other new features of this ebook manager

The popular multi-format and multi-platform ebook manager Caliber has just reached version 6.0., a version that reaches our teams with a handful of new features that can be extremely useful. It is already available to be installed on Windows, Mac OS and Linux, although from this version it loses support for 32-bit CPUs… and gains it for Apple Silicon.

There are three features added in Caliber 6.0: the out loud readingthe introduction of protocol calibre:// and the possibility of content searches; that is, not based on the metadata of the ebooks, but on the text they contain. Thus, if you don’t remember that Cervantes’ masterpiece was entitled ‘Don Quixote’, you will always have the option to search among all your ebooks for those that contain certain text strings, such as ‘Sancho Panza’ or ‘Dulcinea del Toboso’.





How to conduct an internal search

For these searches to be possible, first you need to tell Caliber to index the content, in such a way that the text of each book is also incorporated into the software’s database. To do this, we must click on the new ‘FT’ icon (for ‘Full Text’) that appears in the search bar (1).

When doing so, we will be shown a dialog box in English (even if the application is in Spanish) with the following text next to an unchecked box: “Index books in this library to allow searching ther full text” (2).





Once we check the box, Caliber will immediately start indexing the content. will tell us how many books has processed, what percentage of the library represent and a calculation of time left to complete the indexing (3).

In addition, it will offer us the option to carry out this process ‘slow’ (by default) or ‘fast’ (4), The latter is only recommended to be activated if we are not going to be using the PC for any other task. (by its level of consumption of machine resources). Finally, a button will be displayed that gives us the option to start the search even without having finished indexing (5).





Once this process has finished successfully, pressing the ‘FT’ icon will directly open the search dialog fulltext, which will look like this, highlighting the matching text within each document:





How the caliber:// protocol works

This protocol, equivalent to ‘file://’ o ‘http://’allows us access a specific library of the many that we can have configured in Calibre; oa a particular book from that library; oa a specific point in that book. Thus, we can have direct accesses in any folder of the PC pointing to a URL of calibre://or use that URL to access that document from a third program… or even from another Intranet device, if we have the Caliber server option configured.

To obtain the URL of a specific book, we must open it with the internal viewer of Calibre, and access “Go to > Location“, and once there click on the ‘Copy’ button. That will give us a URL like the following: ‘calibre://view-book/example/2022/EPUB?open_at=code‘, where the paragraph after the question mark indicates the point in the book where it should be opened (we can do without it).



The other two features built into Caliber 6.0 are accessible from the internal viewer.









If, on the other hand, what you want is access a different libraryjust access ‘calibre://switch-library/Library_Name‘.